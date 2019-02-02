Bare Knuckle FC 4: USA vs. Mexico – Results

After being away for a couple of months, Bare Knuckle FC is back with a fun fight card tonight, live from Cancun, Mexico.

Bare Knuckle FC 4 is riddled with names that many fans will recognize from the mixed martial arts world. From Bec Rawlings and Leonard Garcia to Chris Lytle and Joe Riggs, the card is loaded to the brim with familiar faces.

Though not the main event, one of the biggest bouts of the night features Joey Beltran and Tony Lopez in a rematch of their insane Bare Knuckle FC 1 clash.

Check out the results of Bare Knuckle FC 3, and then check out the fights tonight live from Cancun, Mexico in what may be Bare Knuckle FC’s most stacked card to date. Check out the full card below which will be updated with live results all night long.

The PPV kicks off at 9pm ET, live on the great Fite TV.

Julian Lane vs. Leonard Garcia

Bec Rawlings vs. Cecilia Flores

Tony Lopez vs. Joey Beltran

Chris Lytle vs. JC Llamas

Sam Shewmaker vs. Joel Paredes

Joe Riggs vs. Rudo Tovar

Tom Shoaff vs. Diegio Garijo

Erik Leander vs. Alejandro Solorzano

Travis Thompson vs. Ivan Rocka

