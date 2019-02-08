A scene from “A Violent Man”, undefeated champion (played by Chuck Liddell), fights an unknown fighter Ty Matthews.

Enjoy this exclusive sneak peek of “A Violent Man”, a new film starring former NFL running back Thomas Q. Jones, UFC Hall of Famer, Chuck Liddell, and Denise Richards. This exclusive sneak peek depicts the story of unknown regional MMA fighter, Ty Matthews and his journey from obscurity to underground fame. After defeating the undefeated champion at a local gym, his fame begins to boil. Before he realizes it, his fame boils over and he finds himself directly in the middle of a murder investigation. Ty is challenged to discover the reasons behind his supposed involvement in the crime.

“A Violent Man’, makes its North American premiere today. The film hits select theatres today and is available on Amazon, iTunes, and On Demand!

Tune into our Facebook or Youtube page to catch the exclusive sneak peek!

***

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.