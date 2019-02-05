FORTALEZA, BRAZIL – FEBRUARY 02: (R-L) Marlon Moraes of Brazil secures a guillotine choke submission against Raphael Assuncao of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at CFO Centro de Formacao Olimpica on February 2, 2019 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

THIS WEEK, the highlights will, of course, feature the main and co-main matches from last weekends UFC Fight Night 144.

JOSE ALDO KNOCKOUT WIN OVER RENATO “MOICANO” CARNEIRO

[embedded content]

An incredible match between two Brazilian’s. As Jose Aldo‘s retirement looms over, fans from around the world were watching closely for the outcome of this fight. The much younger, “Moicano” looked like he could truly be the next contender in the stacked featherweight division. Prior to this fight with Aldo, Moicano was 5-1 within the UFC, with his only loss coming at the hands of Brian Ortega. After a close first round, it seemed like both fighters were ready to keep the action going. Aldo, though, took it to another level. Barely starting the second round, Aldo goes for the kill, unloading a bombardment of liver shots and combinations that eventually require referee Jerrin Valel to stop the fight. Truly a spectacle put on by Aldo, adding to his illustrious highlight career.

MARLON MORAES CHOKES OUT RAPHAEL ASSUNCAO IN THE FIRST ROUND

The Brazilian crowd was getting louder and louder as they finally awaited the rematch between two of the best bantamweights in the world. “Magic” Marlon Moraes has never looked better. Picking up two first-round victories over the likes of Jimmie Rivera and Alijamain Sterling, Moraes was finally beginning to make his mark in the division. On Saturday night, Moares continued his dominance with a first-round submission victory over Raphael Assuncao.

What’s left to do is VOTE:

A) Jose Aldo KO over “Moicano”

OR

B) Marlon Moraes 1st Round Submission over Assuncao

Comment down below your vote. The winning highlight will be saved and compiled at the end of the season with all the other winning highlights.

