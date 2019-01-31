Photo courtesy of Professional Fighters League.

It seems Will Brooks is on the hunt for a new home. A veteran of Bellator, UFC, and PFL seems as if he is on the outside looking in. The MMA veteran made a post on Instagram stating, “MMA Free Agent.”

At this time, it is unclear what circumstances led to Brooks making such a post. MMASucka reached out to the lightweight and currently have not heard back.

He also made a similar post on Twitter.

FREE AGENT. — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) January 30, 2019

‘Ill’ Will Brooks was a former Bellator lightweight champion. He earned the title in 2014 at Bellator 131 by defeating current Bellator lightweight champion, Michael Chandler. The matchup between Chandler and Brooks at Bellator 131 was for the vacated lightweight title. This fight was indeed a rematch and an immediate one at that.

Chandler and Brooks first met at Bellator 120. There the two battled for the interim lightweight title. The fight ended in a split decision victory for Brooks. Due to this result and the circumstances surrounding Bellator’s then lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez, an immediate rematch was scheduled. Chandler got a second chance. In their second meeting, he defeated Chandler by 4th round TKO.

Most recently, he fought in the opening season for PFL. During the preliminary season of PFL, Brooks earned himself a spot in the playoffs. He did so by winning both his regular-season bouts. Both his victories came by way of decision, netting him a total of 6 points (decisions earn a fighter 3 points). With his 6 points, the Illinois native placed as the #2 seed for the PFL playoffs.

In the opening round of the playoffs, the former champion took on Rashid Magomedov. The two battled out to a draw. Like all the quarterfinal bouts in the PFL playoffs, fights are only two rounds. In the event of a tie, the winner of round 1 advances. Due to Magomedov winning the opening round, the former UFC and Bellator fighter was eliminated from the competition and lost his chance at the $1 million cash prize.

