The ESPN era is underway with UFC on ESPN+ 1, and what better way to start it off then with a champion vs. champion match-up. The event takes place at the Barclay’s Arena in Brooklyn, New York as the UFC flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo, will look to defend his belt for the first time as bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw, will cut down to 125 to challenge for his second title. Although this fight is taking place in the flyweight division, the status of the division’s future is still unknown after the UFC got rid of a barrage of flyweights within the last 4-5 months. This, of course, including the blockbuster trade that sent the UFC’s most successful champions and only UFC flyweight champion, before UFC 227, Demetrious Johnson.

The co-main event features a very controversial fighter in ex-NFL defensive lineman, Greg Hardy. During his time in the NFL, Hardy was found guilty of domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend. After this case, he would only see one more year in the NFL under the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. After not finding a new home that offseason, he announced in 2016 he would begin MMA. He quickly started his amateur career 3-0, which landed him a spot on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender’s Series. After three more wins, he will make his UFC debut tonight against Allen Crowder.

Before we watch the co-main event, we will see a fight in the UFC’s lightweight division. After separate long breaks from the octagon, both Yancy Medeiros and Gregor Gillespie will return at UFC on ESPN+ 1 to take on each other in what promises to be an exciting fight.

UFC on ESPN+ 1

To round out the main card, there will be a flyweight fight between Joseph Benavidez and Dustin Ortiz before Medeiros/Gillespie. The second fight on the main card will feature at fight in the women’s flyweight division. Three months after being the victim of domestic violence, Rachael Ostovich returns to the cage to face Paige VanZant. Finally, kicking off the main card will be a light heavyweight fight between former title challenger, Glover Teixeira and Karl Roberson.

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw

Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder

Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Glover Teixeira vs. Karl Roberson

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Donald Cerrone

Joanna Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Castro

Corey Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+ – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)

Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards

Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

Kyle Stewart vs. Chance Recountre

