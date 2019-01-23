NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 19: During a camera interview, Henry Cejudo talks to TJ Dillashaw after winning their UFC Flyweight title match at UFC Fight Night at Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Music tells us a lot about the fighters. UFC on ESPN+ 1 had some phenomenal walkout songs. It’s great seeing fighters ”dance” their way to the octagon. Here we go. Turn up the volume!

[Chance Rencountre]

Rencountre had to be nervous when he made the walk to the octagon. He lost his first match in the UFC. He had only one week to prepare for his opponent.

Music choice: Awesome!

[embedded content]

[Kyle Stewart]

Making your UFC debut is never easy. Kyle Stewart was confident going in. Ready for war and ready to ”die” in the octagon.

Music choice: Applicable!

[embedded content]

[Geoff Neal]

Won his first fight and looked calm going for a second win in the octagon. Geof Neal does not want to be pushed around.

Music choice: Gangster!

[embedded content]

[Belal Muhammad]

Fighting in New York is special. Belal Muhammad rewarded the amazing crowd with New York’s own DMX.

Music choice: Audience Pleaser!

[embedded content]

[Dennis Bermudez]

Fighting in front of your home crowd is special. Retiring in front of your home crowd with a win is unforgettable. Bermudez walks out to ‘Brooklyn we go hard’.

Music choice: Exciting!

[embedded content]

[Te Edwards]

Joey Badass is born and raised in Brooklyn. Te Edwards got the crowd behind him as he walked out.

Music choice: Appropriate!

[embedded content]

[Mario Bautista]

It must feel good walking out to ‘Victory lap’. Mario Bautista made his UFC debut in Brooklyn. A special night for the newcomer.

Music choice: Motivated!

[embedded content]

[Alonzo Menifield]

The second Jay-Z walkout song of the night. Alonzo Menifield looks calm making the walk to the octagon.

Music choice: Focused!

[embedded content]

[Arianne Lipski]

I had not heard this song before. It made Lipski feel good when she walked out. Must have a special meaning to her.

Music choice: Aggressive!

[embedded content]

[Joanne Calderwood]

We’ve heard this walkout song a couple of times with other fighters. A win is always a sweet dream.

Music choice: Catchy!

[embedded content]

[Donald Cerrone]

You know it’s a Donald Cerrone fight when you hear Kid Rock through the speakers. This song belongs to Cerrone.

Music choice: Recognizable!

[embedded content]

[Anthony Hernandez]

A confident young man on a mission. Another song I’ve never heard before.

Music choice: Hip-hop!

[embedded content]

[Glover Teixeira]

This Brazilian gangster is a veteran in the game. His walkout song should put some fear in his opponents. Welcome to the jungle. A place where Teixeira knows how to survive.

Music choice: Terrifying!

[embedded content]

[Rachael Ostovich]

Rachael Ostovich is a warrior. She went through some disgusting personal issues but still made the walk to the octagon. That girl is on fire! What a great song to make that walk!

Music choice: inspiring!

[embedded content]

[Paige VanZant]

Another crowd-pleasing song! Paige VanZant knows how to make the audience exciting! A somewhat nervous walk. VanZant last won a fight back in 2016.

Music choice: Thought Out!

[embedded content]

[Dustin Ortiz]

Johnny Cash died in 2003. It is still heartwarming to see fighters walk out to his songs. Ortiz was not the only one in Brooklyn walking out to a Johnny Cash song. R.I.P Johnny Cash.

Music choice: Commemorate!

[embedded content]

[Joseph Benavidez]

Do your thing. Exactly what Joseph Benavidez had to do. He wants one more crack at the flyweight title.

Music choice: Funky!

[embedded content]

[Yancy Medeiros (2 songs)]

Walking out with two songs is something we should see more often in the UFC. Yancy Medeiros was the only fighter to do so in Brooklyn. The first song was new to me. The artist is from Hawaii so that makes sense. The second song was one to please the crowd. New York’s own Biggie Smalls with ‘Hypnotize’.

Music choice: Alternately!

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[Gregor Gillespie]

The second Johnny Cash walkout song. Gillespie always looks calm when he makes the walk to the octagon. Still undefeated is New York’s own Gregor Gillespie.

Music choice: Calming!

[embedded content]

[Allen Crowder]

All the pressure on his shoulders. Allen Crowder had to face knock-out artist Greg Hardy.

Music choice: Prepared!

[embedded content]

[Greg Hardy]

What song do you walk out to when making your UFC debut? Not a lot of people wanted to see Greg Hardy win. That’s not easy to digest when going into a fight.

Music choice: Religious!

[embedded content]

[TJ Dillashaw]

This guy just can’t stop. What a lovely walkout song. Dillashaw cut down quite easily to the flyweight limit. He feels like nothing can stop him!

Music choice: Unstoppable!

[embedded content]

[Henry Cejudo]

Talking about pressure. Cejudo with the faith of the flyweight division in his hand. The Olympic wrestler was confident going into the fight. His goal is to make flyweight great again.

Music choice: Self-Assured!

[embedded content]

