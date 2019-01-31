UFC Fight Night 144 Walkout Songs

The UFC is back this week, and off to Fortaleza, Brazil for its first show of 2019 on ESPN+. UFC Fight Night 144 will see top-ranked bantamweights Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao wage war in the main event at the . While the card is full of notable names, there are still those looking to make an impact with fans.. With uniforms now de rigeur for UFC athletes, one of the few ways they have left to stand out as individuals is with walkout music. That’s why I’m here.

As MMASucka.com‘s resident musicologist, I’m here to offer suggestions that would help these fighters become more memorable as a brand, starting with their UFC Fight Night 144 walkout songs. I’m even doing it publicly, for your entertainment. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Renato Carneiro

What he last walked out to: “Positive Vibration” – Bob Marley



What he should walk out to next: “Positive Contact” – Deltron 3030



I want to be clear here: Bob Marley was a great musician who made a lot of great songs. The problem is, it seldom makes for good walkout music due to just how laid back it is. For some fighters, it works because of their laid-back personalities. For others, not so much. You don’t get the nickname “Moicano” (Portuguese for “Mohican”) like Renato Carneiro for being chill. You get it because you’re either punk enough to wear a mohawk, or because you are serious and lethal. Carneiro, with his six victories by choke, is the latter. That said, I get wanting to remain positive. PMA – Postive Mental Attitude – is important. However, there are songs that keep that theme without being perfect music for the fourth joint in your smoke session. “Positive Contact” by Deltron 3030 is a great example of keeping the music upbeat and positive. You can hear it below.

Charles Oliveira

What he last walked out to: “O Hino” – Fernandinho



What he should walk out to next: “Bronx Tale” – Fat Joe feat. KRS-1

I often try to leave regional music well enough alone. There are often cultural reasons for fighters walking out to it, and I’d prefer to respect those. That said, whenever fighters walk out to what sounds like C-grade evangelical worship music, the kind that puts a crowd to sleep, I have to intervene. Such is the case with Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira. So, what direction should he take? Well, something more in keeping with this nickname would be a good start. The aggressive “Bronx Tale” from Fat Joe and KRS-1, which might be a little on the nose titularly, would be a great option. You can hear it below.

