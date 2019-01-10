Lance Wright fires a headkick during his pro debut at HFC 27. Photo courtesy of Hoosier FC.

Elevation Fight Team’s Lance Wright returns home to Indiana to compete on the Hoosier FC 38 fight card scheduled for Saturday, February 2, 2019 inside the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, Indiana. Wright was forced into a two year layoff due to injury and bout cancellations. He will look to get back to his winning ways on his home turf.

Returning Home to Indiana

3-0 as a professional and only suffering one loss at the amateur level, Wright will look to put on a showcase for the home-state fans after relocating to Elevation Fight Team in Denver, Colorado. Devin Laseter will be Wright’s opponent for the night.

Laseter is looking for his second professional win in as many bouts. Each professional bout has seen Wright’s confidence grow, shortening the time to victory in each contest. A unanimous decision was the result of his first pro bout. His second bout ended in second round submission and his last bout was a first round finish. If this trend continues, look for the Elevation Fight Team middleweight to cause havoc across the country.

The main event of the evening pits Andrew Kapel and Tyler Hufnagle in a middleweight championship showdown. Above all, this matchup could prove to be a valuable watch for Wright if he can pick up where he left off in 2016, dominating the MMA scene.

