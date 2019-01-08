in their UFC women’s strawweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City.

The women’s strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, will return from injury when she defends her title at UFC 237 in May.

First reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Rose Namajunas (8-3 MMA) will take on rising challenger Jessica Andrade (19-6 MMA) for the strawweight championship. The fight is scheduled to go down on May 11, for UFC 237 which is reported to be in Brazil. As of now, no reports of a venue or city have been announced.

Andrade is coming off a sensational Performance of the Night knockout victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-3 MMA) at UFC 228 and has now won three in a row. Her last loss came at the hands of former women’s strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk (15-3 MMA) when Andrade challenged for the championship for the first time.

Namajunas, on the other hand, made her last appearance back in April where she defended her title for the first time against Joanna at UFC 223. Rose had initially won the title after a first-round knockout of Joanna at UFC 217 in November 2017.

Andrade has looked absolutely unstoppable at 115, and her brutal victories have awarded her with four post-fight bonuses. Rose will have a tough task when she looks to successfully defend her title for the second time. Both women are at the highest level of their current mixed martial art’s career. This will be an interesting match-up for both competitors. If the event is in Brazil, Rose will have to take on the hostile Brazilian crowd.

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Rose Namajunas Defends Title Against Jessica Andrade at UFC 237