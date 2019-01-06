Reality Fighting comes back to the Connecticut area with a combo card featuring two combat sports. To open the night, grapplers take center stage. A list of New England’s best grapplers compete inside the Reality Fighting cage.

Amateur mixed martial artist, Pete Hailer competes in the grappling portion of the card. Also competing in grappling, UFC veteran Matt Bessette. Bessette closes out the grappling part of the card. Mixed Martial Arts takes over the action beginning at 9.

13 fight card closes out the night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. On the card, Dexter Vale Tudo product Billy Goff. The well-rounded prospect takes on Armus Guyton. Other young prospects on the undercard include Tim Flores, Randy Francis, Justin Valentin, Eddy George and Reality Fighting (as well as Cage Titans) amateur lightweight champion, Matt Bienia. Bienia and George battle each other in Bienias first defense of his Reality Fighting title.

In the main event, two veterans battle as Johnny Campbell takes on Johnny Lopez. Lopez, the Reality Fighting flyweight champion, originally was set to fight Jose Lugo for the title Unfortunately, Lugo withdrew from the bout with an injury. Campbell took the fight on two weeks notice, effectively saving the day.

With the short notice replacement, the bout was changed from a flyweight title fight to a 130 catchweight.

Johnny Campbell v. Johnny Lopez

Miguel Cuevas v. Jordan Riley

Eddy George v. Matt Bienia

Andre Belcarris v. Harris Bonfiglio

Ron Arana v. Justin Valentin

Randy Francis v. AJ Abate

Tim Flores v. Edwin Solis

Armus Guyton v. Billy Goff def. Armus Guyton via TKO at 3:53 of Round 2

Jeremy Woolfolk def. Matt Tappero via submission (Neck Crank) at 0:45 of Round 1

Kenneth Rayside v. Nick Giuletti def. Kenneth Rayside via TKO at 2:00 of Round 1

Johnny Santos def. David Walsh via unanimous decision

Kurtis Froling def. Jeff Grant via submission (RNC) at 1:56 of Round 1

