NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 17: Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw pose for the media after their face off during the press conference ahead of UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on January 17, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

We are already halfway through the first month of the new year, but MMASucka staff picks for 2019 are now finally underway. The UFC will be making their promotional debut on ESPN and the company’s new streaming service, ESPN+. All the main card action tonight for UFC on ESPN+ 1 will begin at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

THE FIGHTS

In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will look to defend his title for the very first time against UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw . Dillashaw is looking to become the fourth UFC fighter to hold two belts simultaneously, dropping down to flyweight for the very first time in this match with Cejudo. He took the bantamweight strap from Cody Garbrandt in November of 2017, defending it once more in a rematch back in August. Both times, Dillashaw managed to stop Garbrandt with strikes in under 10 minutes. Cejudo, a freestyle wrestling gold medalist from the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, took the flyweight title away from Demetrious Johnson in August. Despite the debatability surrounding the decision, Cejudo had avenged his first loss to Johnson, having being stopped by strikes their first match in April of 2016.

Greg Hardy will be making his UFC debut in the co-main event slot, having made sound from competing on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. The former NFL defensive end will face off against Allen “Pretty Boy” Crowder, another signed fighter coming from the Contender Series. All the other main card bouts can be found below.

Other notables such as Donald Cerrone, Alexander Hernandez, Joanne Calderwood, Ariane Lipski, Dennis Bermudez, Belal Muhammad, and Geoff Neal will be battling it out on the preliminary card. Surprisingly (and a little unfortunately), their fights will not be included on our staff picks for this event.

STAFF PICKS

Throughout the year, staff picks will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Check out our MMASucka staff picks for UFC on ESPN+ 1 below. Also, take a look at our ONE Championship: Eternal Glory staff picks here, as the card began earlier this morning.

Glover Teixeira (27-7) vs. Karl Roberson (7-1)

Jeremy Brand: Teixeira via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Teixeira via UD

Mike Skytte: Teixeira via UD

Justin Pierrot: Roberson via UD

Michael DeSantis: Teixeira via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Teixeira via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Teixeira via UD

Ed Gallo: Teixeira via UD

Omar Villagrana: Teixeira via UD

Brian Gerson: Teixeira via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Roberson via UD

Connor Deitrich: Teixeira via UD

Patrick Auger: Teixeira via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Teixeira via UD

Staff picking Teixeira: 12

Staff picking Roberson: 2

Paige VanZant (7-4) vs. Rachael Ostovich (4-4)

Jeremy Brand: VanZant via UD

Wesley Riddle: VanZant via Round 3 SUB

Mike Skytte: VanZant via SD

Justin Pierrot: Ostovich via UD

Michael DeSantis: VanZant via UD

Ryan Wagner: VanZant via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Vanzant via UD

Ed Gallo: Ostovich via UD

Omar Villagrana: Ostovich via UD

Brian Gerson: Ostovich via Round 1 SUB

Matt Bricker: Ostovich via UD

Connor Deitrich: Ostovich via UD

Patrick Auger: Ostovich via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Ostovich via UD

Staff picking VanZant: 6

Staff picking Ostovich: 8

Joseph Benavidez (26-5) vs. Dustin Ortiz (19-7)

Jeremy Brand: Benavidez via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Benavidez via UD

Mike Skytte: Benavidez via SD

Justin Pierrot: Benavidez via Round 3 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Benavidez via UD

Ryan Wagner: Benavidez via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Benavidez via UD

Ed Gallo: Benavidez via UD

Omar Villagrana: Benavidez via UD

Brian Gerson: Benavidez via UD

Matt Bricker: Benavidez via UD

Connor Deitrich: Benavidez via Round 3 TKO

Patrick Auger: Benavidez via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Benavidez via UD

Staff picking Benavidez: 14

Staff picking Ortiz: 0

Gregor Gillespie (12-0) vs. Yancy Medeiros (15-5, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Medeiros via UD

Wesley Riddle: Gillespie via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Gillespie via UD

Justin Pierrot: Medeiros via UD

Michael DeSantis: Gillespie via Round 2 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Gillespie via Round 2 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Medeiros via UD

Ed Gallo: Gillespie via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Gillespie via UD

Brian Gerson: Gillespie via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Medeiros via SD

Connor Deitrich: Gillespie via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Medeiros via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Gillespie via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Gillespie: 9

Staff picking Medeiros: 5

Greg Hardy (2-0) vs. Allen Crowder (9-3)

Jeremy Brand: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Crowder via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Hardy via UD

Brian Gerson: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Hardy via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Hardy: 13

Staff picking Crowder: 1

Henry Cejudo (13-2) vs. TJ Dillashaw (17-3)

Jeremy Brand: Cejudo via UD

Wesley Riddle: Dillashaw via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Cejudo via SD

Justin Pierrot: Cejudo via UD

Michael DeSantis: Dillashaw via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Dillashaw via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Dillashaw via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Dillashaw via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Dillashaw via UD

Brian Gerson: Dillashaw via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Dillashaw via UD

Connor Deitrich: Dillashaw via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Dillashaw via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Dillashaw via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Cejudo: 3

Staff picking Dillashaw: 11

