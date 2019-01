Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader square off for the media following weigh-ins for Bellator 214, taking place live from The Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, January 26th (photo credit: Bellator MMA Facebook Page)

MMASucka staff picks are in for tomorrow night’s Bellator 214 taking place from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card will begin live on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00pm ET (6:00pm PT). In the night’s main event, Ryan Bader will look to become a two-division Bellator champion facing off against all-time mixed martial arts great and legend Fedor Emelianenko. The two worked their way through the organization’s Heavyweight Grand Prix during the 2018 year, now set to compete for the Bellator heavyweight championship. Bader scored victories over Matt Mitrione and Muhammad Lawal while Emelianenko secured first-round knockouts over Frank Mir and Chael Sonnen.

In the co-main event, Henry Corrales looks to extend his Bellator win streak to five in a row against multi-time freestyle wrestling champion Aaron Pico in the featherweight division. Corrales started off his Bellator tenure going 0-3 but turned it around with four victories over the past two years. Despite a loss in his first ever fight, Pico rebounded by stopping four opponents in a row by knockout in the first round; his most recent victory over Leandro Higo.

Staff picks for 2019 will be composed of four different MMA promotions: UFC, Bellator, ONE, and RIZIN. Main cards will make up both UFC and Bellator picks, while the biggest fights to make up ONE and RIZIN events will be used. The WINNER of staff picks will have a choice between receiving a championship belt from ProAmBelts or a championship chain from Championship Chains. The 2018 winner was awarded to Michael DeSantis, compiling a record of 202-101.

Make sure to check out our MMASucka staff picks for Bellator 214 below. Also, click the link here to check out this morning’s staff picks from ONE Championship: Hero’s Ascent (written by friend and fellow staff writer Connor Deitrich).

Mike Skytte: 7-3

2T. Jeremy Brand: 6-4

2T. Wesley Riddle: 6-4

2T. Michael DeSantis: 6-4

2T. Ryan Wagner: 6-4

2T. Brian Gerson: 6-4

7. Ed Gallo: 5-5

8T. Connor Deitrich: 4-6

8T. Omar Villagrana: 4-6

8T. Patrick Auger: 4-6

8T. Justin Pierrot: 4-6

8T. Mitch Banuelos: 4-6

8T. Suraj Sukumar: 4-6

14. Matt Bricker: 2-8

Brandon McMahan (5-6) vs. Adel Altamimi (7-5)

Jeremy Brand: Altamimi via UD

Wesley Riddle: Altamimi via Round 1 SUB

Mike Skytte: McMahan via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Altamimi via UD

Michael DeSantis: Altamimi via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Altamimi via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Altamimi via UD

Ed Gallo: Altamimi via UD

Omar Villagrana: Altamimi via UD

Brian Gerson: Altamimi via SD

Matt Bricker: Altamimi via UD

Connor Deitrich: Altamimi via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: N/A

Sasha Moksyakov: Altamimi via Round 2 SUB

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Altamimi via UD

Staff picking McMahan: 1

Staff picking Altamimi: 13

Juan Archuleta (20-1) vs. Ricky Bandejas (11-1)

Jeremy Brand: Archuleta via Round 2 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Archuleta via Round 3 SUB

Mike Skytte: Archuleta via UD

Justin Pierrot: Archuleta via Round 3 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Archuleta via UD

Ryan Wagner: Archuleta via Round 2 SUB

Mitchell Banuelos: Archuleta via Round 2 SUB

Ed Gallo: Archuleta via Round 2 SUB

Omar Villagrana: Archuleta via UD

Brian Gerson: Bandejas via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Bandejas via UD

Connor Deitrich: Bandejas via Round 3 TKO

Patrick Auger: N/A

Sasha Moksyakov: Bandejas via UD

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Bandejas via UD

Staff picking Archuleta: 9

Staff picking Bandejas: 5

Jack Swagger (debut) vs. JW Kiser (1-1)

Jeremy Brand: Swagger via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Swagger via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Swagger via Round 2 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Swagger via UD

Michael DeSantis: Swagger via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Swagger via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Swagger via UD

Ed Gallo: Swagger via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Swagger via UD

Brian Gerson: Swagger via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Swagger via SD

Connor Deitrich: Swagger via UD

Patrick Auger: N/A

Sasha Moksyakov: Swagger via Round 2 SUB

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Swagger via UD

Staff picking Swagger: 14

Staff picking Kiser: 0

Aaron Pico (4-1) vs. Henry Corrales (16-3)

Jeremy Brand: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Pico via UD

Justin Pierrot: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Pico via UD

Brian Gerson: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Pico via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Patrick Auger: N/A

Sasha Moksyakov: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Pico: 14

Staff picking Corrales: 0

Fedor Emelianenko (38-5) vs. Ryan Bader (26-5)

Jeremy Brand: Emelianenko via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Bader via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Emelianenko via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Bader via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Bader via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Bader via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Bader via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Bader via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Bader via UD

Brian Gerson: Emelianenko via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Bader via Round 1 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Bader via UD

Patrick Auger: N/A

Sasha Moksyakov: Bader via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Ash Camyab: Bader via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Emelianenko: 3

Staff picking Bader: 11

FEATURED IMAGE:

Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader square off for the media following weigh-ins for Bellator 214, taking place live from The Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, January 26th (photo credit: Bellator MMA Facebook Page)

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s Bellator 214 staff picks