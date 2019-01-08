LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 06: (L-R) Matt Bessette kicks Steven Peterson in their featherweight bout during The Ultimate Fighter Finale event inside The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It appears New England combat sports veteran, Matt Bessette, is no longer with the UFC. The lightweight fighter took to social media to announce his release from the North American promotion.

“Friday, the 4th, around 7 am, I received word that I was released from my contract with the UFC. I am no longer on the UFC roster. I am disappointed in myself for not showing the world everything that you’ve all seen for over a decade, but I did what I could with the tools and information at hand.”

In his lengthy statement, Bessette spoke about his time with the UFC. Although it was the realization of a long-held dream, his stint was less than desirable. Injuries hampered his ability inside the cage as well as outside, during his preparation.

During his time with the UFC, Matt Bessette went 0-2. His 0-2 record discludes his no contest against Kurt Holobaugh on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 1. The UFC debut for Bessette came on short notice as he jumped in to replace Arnold Allen at UFC 220 in Boston. For the New England bred fighter, his opportunity to seize his dream came on the perfect stage. UFC 220 in the home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins, TD Garden. Unfortunately for Bessette, he fell short in his debut, losing by unanimous decision.

In his post, Matt Bessette made it clear that his fighting days are not over. The New England MMA veteran still desires to fight with one of the world’s top promotions. He specifically named ONE Championship and Rizin as an ideal landing spot for himself.

“I’m looking to fight for ONE (Championship) or RIZIN. I want to scrap in Japan. With all of my being, I want to scrap in Japan…my God would that be incredible!”

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Matt Bessette Cut from the UFC