Photo courtesy of KSW.

KSW made a huge announcement earlier today in regards to the main event to KSW 47 which is set to take place on March 23, 2019. KSW will continue its trend of giving the people what they want as a super-fight has been booked between KSW light heavyweight champion Tomasz Narkun and KSW heavyweight champion Philip De Fries.

Champ Vs. Champ at KSW 47

Narkun is fresh off of his victory over KSW Mamed Khalidov at KSW 46 in December. It marked the second time Narkun defeated the legend in 2018. Riding a seven-fight KSW winning streak, Narkun will look to cement his legacy as he takes on another champion. His current record of 16-2 places him in contention to be one of the best champions in the organization’s history. His last loss came over four years ago at KSW 29 to Goran Relijic. Narkun later avenged that loss by defeating Relijic via first-round knockout at KSW 32.

De Fries is currently 2-0 in his KSW stint. He won the heavyweight title in his last bout against Karol Bedorf at KSW 45 in October 2018. The former UFC and Bellator veteran is thought to be one of the best heavyweights outside of the current UFC roster. His last three wins in a row have all come by stoppage. Both fighters will look to put the other away and claim the KSW pound-for-pound top spot.

***

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.