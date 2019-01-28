LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 06: (R-L) Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia takes down Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

According to research analysis firm Applied Analysis, UFC 229 generated a whopping $86.4 million in revenue for the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

The event which was headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor was guaranteed to garner success, but no one expected that much.

“During the build up to UFC 229, I said it was going to be the biggest event in UFC’s history, and now we have all the numbers to prove it,” said UFC President Dana White. “Khabib vs. McGregor smashed our records for Pay-Per-Views, social media impressions, and global viewership, and now we know it set records for economic impact here Las Vegas. None of this would have been possible without the support from the Las Vegas community and UFC’s loyal fans, the best in sports.”

The landmark event also contributed $17.2 million in salaries and wages and supported an estimated 414 jobs in the Southern Nevada market.

In the end, the brash Irish bad boy McGregor wound up losing to the now lightweight champion Nurmagomedov.