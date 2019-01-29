KSW 47 Fight Poster. Photo courtesy of KSW.

KSW 47, set for March 23, 2019 live from the Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland has added another Fight of the Night battle for it’s already loaded card. “The Polish Zombie” Marcin Wrzosek is set for war with Daniel Torres.

An Absolute War on Tap for KSW 47

The Polish Zombie took much of 2018 to recover from injuries but did make a showing at KSW 46 in December 2018 losing a decision to young French phenom Salahdine Parnasse. The Polish Zombie showed he was back and ready for action. A win against a very game opponent in Torres could vault The Polish Zombie back in the top tier of the featherweight division where he once reigned as champion.

Brazil’s Torres also appeared at KSW 46 where he too lost by decision to Roman Szymanski earning Fight of the Night honors. He also earned Fight of the Night in his debut at KSW 44 where he defeated Filip Wolanski via split decision in June 2018. A win against an established name like The Polish Zombie would place Torres in contention for another huge name in KSW. As always, the event will stream live on KSW.TV.

