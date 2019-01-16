Karolina Owczarz KSW poster. Photo courtesy of KSW.

It was recently announced that KSW flyweight hot prospect, Karolina Owczarz, will return to the KSW cage at KSW 47 set for March 23, 2019. Owczarz won her debut back at KSW 42 in March 2018 by first-round submission over Paulina Raszewska. The card is already shaping up to be another impressive KSW card with Mariusz Pudzianowski headlining against Szymon Kolecki.

Karolina Owczarz Returns to Action

Owczarz is a former professional boxer as well as former reality TV star and news reporter. After winning the national junior championship, Owczarz went on to earn an undefeated professional record of 4-0. She also appeared on the Mexican reality TV Show “Reto de Campeonas,” which highlighted young boxing prospects. After stepping away from the Ring, Owczarz joined national TV channel Polast Sport. Owczarz decided to step away from news and journalism to train MMA full time.

