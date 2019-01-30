Joe Giannetti Cage Titans 42. Photo courtesy of Cage Titans.

[embedded content]

Joe Giannetti Cage Titans 42 Post-Fight Interview

Cage Titans 42 saw Joe Giannetti put himself back into the win column. The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 finalist went winless since leaving the reality series. His drought began in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter as he fell in a close split decision loss to Mike Trizano. Following his loss in the finale, Giannetti was not signed to UFC roster.

This series of events ignited a deep motivation within the TUF finalist. Giannetti began a campaign upon arriving back on the regional scene to return to the UFC. His campaign consists of taking on the regions top contenders and prospects within his division.

First, the South Shore Sportfighting product took on Young’s MMA fighter, Josh Harvey. Harvey and Giannetti headlined the previous Cage Titans event, Cage Titans 41. In the main event, the fight was stagnant. So much so that the result ended in a draw.

The draw against Josh Harvey did not cause Giannetti to alter his campaign. At Cage Titans 42, Giannetti took on another top-ranked lightweight in Connor Barry. Scheduled for the co-main event, Giannetti earned a TKO stoppage in the third round of the contest.

Following his victory, the lightweight prospect called for UFC matchmakers to get in contact with him. He exclaimed a desire for a matchup on the upcoming UFC London card. The Boston fighter stated that the event makes perfect sense due to requests from fans.

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Joe Giannetti Sends Message to the UFC Following Cage Titans 42