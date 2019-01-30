Jay Perrin Cage Titans 42. The champion celebrates as the belt is placed around his waist. Photo courtesy of Cage Titans.

Jay Perrin Cage Titans 42 Post-Fight Interview

In Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Saturday, January 26th possibly the biggest event in Cage Titans history took place. The main event saw the organizations bantamweight champion, Jay Perrin defend his title against top-ranked contender Kin Moy. Over the course of five rounds, the two fighters battled in diverse exchanges of techniques.

Ultimately, the champion Perrin earned a unanimous decision victory. The champion displayed a fluidity between disciplines. Whether it was wrestling, striking, or Jiu-Jitsu, Perrin controlled the action for nearly every round.

Following the fight, Perrin spoke with MMASucka in the Official Primed and Ready media room. There he spoke brashly about his position amongst other fighters in the region and where they ranked. The champion declared himself the top bantamweight fighter in New England.

Not only did he claim himself as the king of the regional hill, but Perrin also had a message for UFC matchmakers. In his style, the champion stated his desire to either have a contract from the aforementioned promotion or else his reign would continue. To Perrin, his next challenger is unknown. A clear cut contender has not established himself in the Cage Titans organization. The possibility of bringing in a contender from outside the New England region was a suggestion of the champions.

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Jay Perrin Discusses First Title Defense at Cage Titans 42