Invicta FC 34 is shaping up to be one of the best cards in the company’s history. February 15, 2019 is the scheduled date for the Kansas City, Kansas event. Aside from the main event of Pearl Gonzalez and Vanessa Porto meeting for the Invicta flyweight title, but the wheels will soon be set in motion to name that winner’s next opponent. A four-woman tournament will begin the same night with Milana Dudieva taking on Karina Rodriguez and DeAnna Bennett meeting Miranda Maverick.

Long Awaited Chance

Maverick is coming off an impressive armbar finish against Victoria Leonardo at Invicta FC 31 in September 2018. The collective thought is Maverick is ready to make her ascension to the top of the division.

“I was hoping for a title shot very soon as I feel like I have shown improvement after each fight and continue working toward my peak,” Maverick told MMA Sucka.

“I am honored to be labeled as one of the best by being included in this tournament and I intend to push through the competition. It’s an amazing feeling to be competing against ladies I have looked up to and seen competing before I even started training.”

Tough Road Ahead

The road to the championship will not be easy for Maverick. If anyone is ready for the task at hand it’s her. Her first opponent is a seasoned veteran in DeAnna “Vitamin D” Bennett. Bennett began her professional career in 2012 (when Maverick was 14 years old.) She also competed on The Ultimate Fighter Season 26 in August 2017.

“I look at every fight as it if were my biggest challenge to date. This fight is no different. I respect DeAnna and the other girls; I’m focusing on making sure I am prepared for anything,” Maverick said to MMA Sucka. “I have game plans to satisfy any potential situation, bad or good. DeAnna is well-rounded, but I feel like I am better in many areas. I am excited for this opportunity to fight her and respect the way she handles herself regardless.”

