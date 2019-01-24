Photo courtesy of FBS COMBAT Strength and Conditioning.

Invicta FC has added to their already incredible roster by signing Knoxville Martial Arts Academy’s Christina Ricker. Ricker is currently 1-1 as a professional but has a solid amount of fights as an amateur. She is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Hayley Turner. The event was Valor Fighting Challenge 54 on January 19, 2019.

Christina Ricker

“It feels incredible,” Ricker told MMA Sucka. “At the same time, I have a strange calm about it, like I know this is where I’m supposed to be. I’ve worked very hard to be patient, knowing this is much bigger than what I can see, so trusting and waiting. I’m thrilled the day is here! Coming off a win I have a lot of energy, so I am putting that to good use!”

Ricker knows she would not be granted this opportunity without her amazing support team behind her. “100 percent glory to God. All of it. Coach Eric and KMAA brought me up from literally nothing. I have zero background. I played golf for like two minutes and that’s the extent of my ‘athletic background.’ The hours my coaches and teammates have poured into me is ridiculous and let me tell you, I’m pretty damn stubborn, so that wasn’t an easy task,” Ricker said to MMA Sucka.

Invicta’s Newest Signee

She also wanted to make sure she thanked her husband, who is also a fighter, and who she set at the gym. Ricker did not take kindly to him correctly her single leg takedown but he eventually grew on her and she started to listen to his advise. “He makes this life possible, and more than that, joyful. He is my calm, centers me.”

