EFC Worldwide Performance Institute
“The EFC Performance Institute is like no other training facility in Africa,” stated EFC President Cairo Howarth. “With Technogym’s cutting-edge technology and equipment, combined with the best combat sport equipment, gear and facilities, we have a world-class training facility to help anyone wanting improve their performance or simply get a workout and learn skills in a professional and friendly environment. This is a massive milestone for EFC and the sport of MMA in Africa.”
Features of the Institute
The institute features a EFC hexagon for athletes. This will be the same hexagon used for TF2 leading up to the finals. There is also over 100 square meters of zebra mats and several six-feet boxing bags. The facility is also equipped with a large array of cardio equipment and free weights. It has also been designed and ready to host press conferences, grappling tournaments, and other special various events.
