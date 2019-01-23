EFC Worldwide Performance Institute

, a South African based MMA organization, released via press release an announcement stating the EFC Performance Institute, powered by Technogym, will be open to the public on February 01, 2019. The institute is currently the home to season two of ‘The Fighter.’places ten flyweight females in the same house as they compete on two different teams for a spot to challenge for the EFC women’s flyweight title. The show is equivalent to UFC’s version of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ reality show.

“The EFC Performance Institute is like no other training facility in Africa,” stated EFC President Cairo Howarth. “With Technogym’s cutting-edge technology and equipment, combined with the best combat sport equipment, gear and facilities, we have a world-class training facility to help anyone wanting improve their performance or simply get a workout and learn skills in a professional and friendly environment. This is a massive milestone for EFC and the sport of MMA in Africa.”

Features of the Institute

The institute features a EFC hexagon for athletes. This will be the same hexagon used for TF2 leading up to the finals. There is also over 100 square meters of zebra mats and several six-feet boxing bags. The facility is also equipped with a large array of cardio equipment and free weights. It has also been designed and ready to host press conferences, grappling tournaments, and other special various events.