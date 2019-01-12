Coaches square off for the second season of EFC’s “The Fighter”. (Photo courtesy of Extreme Fighting Championship)

Extreme Fighting Championship is excited to unveil the 10 female flyweight prospects that will be competing for a six-figure contract and a guaranteed title shot.

‘The Fighter‘ is a reality television series which incorporates mixed martial arts. Coached by former EFC Champion and UFC veteran Garreth McLellan (13-6 MMA) and ‘The Fighter’ Season 1 winner Brendan Lesar (2-0 MMA), the ten athletes will be split into two teams.

Each episode will have two contestants battle it out in the hexagon. The loser will be eliminated, while the winner will make her way one step closer towards the finale. The two coaches will also be competing at the grand finale on May 4.

The 10 Flyweights Competing this season are:

Cornelia Holm – Sweden: 1-1 MMA

Gabriela Dos Reis Marcal: Brazil – 3-0 MMA

Christina Charis Stelliou: Greece – 4-3 MMA

Manon Fiorot – France: 0-1 MMA

Kayla Hracho – USA: 0-0 MMA

Jacqualine Trosee – South Africa: 2-4 MMA

Sandra Maskova – Czech Republic: 1-3 MMA

Alice Ardelean – England: 4-5 MMA

Mellony Geugjes – Netherlands: 3-7 MMA

Beckie Ainscough – England: 0-0 MMA

The fighters are competitors from all over the world. It puts growing prospects to share the different culture and lifestyles they share. Ultimately, it boils down to who is the best-skilled fighter out of all.

Following the massive success of MMA reality programmes globally, The Fighter is the first show of its kind produced in Africa, as well as the first to be broadcast to African audiences on free-to-air TV networks.

View the original article on MMA Sucka: EFC ‘The Fighter’ Season 2 Contestants Revealed