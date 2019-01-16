GDANSK, POLAND – OCTOBER 21: Darren Till of England celebrates after his TKO victory over Donald Cerrone in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Ergo Arena on October 21, 2017 in Gdansk, Poland. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It seems two fan-favorites are ready to get back inside the Octagon. Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal will square off in welterweight action at UFC Fight Night on March 16.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, it appears as though it is official.

A fight between two elite welterweights has been confirmed as Till (17-1-1 MMA) returns to take on “Gamebred” Masvidal (32-13 MMA). This fight will certainly serve as a fan pleaser. Till is a former title contender, while Masvidal has always brought exciting fights for the fans.

Breaking: Darren Till vs Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC Fight Night on March 16 in London on ESPN+, per Dana White. pic.twitter.com/xUXxyqoS8K — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 16, 2019

“Gamebred” has not appeared since his last defeat at the hands of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson back in November of 2017. Prior to that, he had lost a split decision to then-welterweight contender Demian Maia. There were several rumors of a potential opponent for the returning Masvidal, such as Nick Diaz, but have now been proven false.

Till, was also involved in rumors. Initial reports claimed he would be fighting Colby Covington. The 26-year-old last competed at UFC 228 in his first title appearance. He lost via D’arce choke to champion Tyron Woodley in the second round of their match. The Liverpool native will be competing in a familiar crowd in London, who will be cheering him on as he makes his return.

This match is reported to go down on March 16 in London, England and air on ESPN+. Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson are slated to take part in the evening’s co-main event.

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal Headlines UFC Fight Night in London