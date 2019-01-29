Photo credit: Joel Cruz; courtesy of LFA: Legacy Fighting Alliance.

Daniel Madrid is set to fight Seth Baczynski at LFA 59, an opponent who he feels is one of, if not the best fighter, he’s faced to date.

Madrid snapped a two-fight losing streak to current UFC fighter Ian Heinisch and former UFC fighter Alex Nicholson with a two-fight winning streak over Daviante Jones and Armando Murillo Jr. Madrid also holds wins over former UFC fighter Tom Gallicchio, John Palaiologos and Daniel Hernandez (2).

Baczynski vs. Madrid

Now he draws Baczynski, an 11-fight UFC veteran who once defeated Neil Magny, Matt Brown and Alex Garcia, in a middleweight bout.

“Seth is a jack of all trades,” Madrid told MMASucka. “I don’t necessarily believe he’s extremely great at one specific thing but he is well-versed in all aspects of his game. This is one of those fights where you can’t go in with a game-plan and for it to go as you think. He’s definitely one of, if not the best fighter, I’ve faced to this date.”

Madrid, who turns 35 in April, said he hopes a win over Baczynski will lead to an extended stint with LFA. From there, he wants to win enough to earn an opportunity to fight for a larger promotion.

“When I first started to show interest in this sport, I was around the age of 14 watching the greats like Royce Gracie and Bas Rutten,” Madrid said. “When I get into the beginning stages of my professional carer, I never had a specific stage in mind. It’s just a bigger stage that I’m looking for.”

Family and Fans

He said that could be the UFC, Bellator, ONE Championship or RIZIN. Any of those promotions could help Madrid achieve his MMA goals: win a championship title and gain recognition.

“You’re not looking to fight just to fight. I think holding the title is always going to be a dream of every fighter’s legacy,” Madrid said. “My goal is I would like for people to see my talents and for my name to be remembered among the greats who’ve fought in our sport.”

In addition to seeking glory among fans, Madrid also wants to use his fighting career to set an example for his two step-sons (11 and nine years old) and daughter (two years old).

“I want to be that role model for my kids for them to look up to,” he said. “And teach them that even though fear is constant when it comes to trying something new, it doesn’t deter them from being afraid to go for it.”

Madrid’s Goals

Madrid began his professional MMA career in January 2006 at the age of 20. Well over a decade later, Madrid owns a 15-6 professional record and became the King of the Cage middleweight champion. But to win a title at one of the four top promotions Madrid mentioned before would mean he’s achieved his dream; even if he’d still be content with his career regardless.

“It would be a fulfillment of accomplishment that all these years chasing this wild dream of mine wasn’t wasted on nothing,” he said. “I was talking with my wife the other day–I’m getting up there in age, and eventually retirement would have to be a discussion of topic. She asked if I had to retire tomorrow, would I be content with my career? I would say I gave it my all, and I could continue on with my life and be happy with it.”

However, right now, the Baczynski fight is at the top of Madrid’s priorities.

“Very rarely in this sport do you have an opportunity to fight a guy with that name who’s willing to take a risk,” he said. “I have to do everything that I possibly can to assure that I’ll make a statement and make my name part of an agenda that needs to be seen.”

LFA 59 goes down on Friday, February 1 from the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ. The event will be available to watch on AXS TV. David Michaud takes on Christian Aguilera in the main event in a welterweight bout. Welterweights Steven Newell and Jared Gooden will compete in the co-main event.

