(Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

There hasn’t been much going on lately regarding who Conor McGregor will fight in his next UFC appearance. Donald Cerrone was interested in fighting McGregor, who didn’t appear interested at first. With his recent win over Alex Hernandez, “Cowboy” seems to have gotten the attention of Conor McGregor on Twitter.

For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you.

Congratulations. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2019

Any praise from Conor McGregor is noteworthy, considering the approach he usually takes when talking to his opponents. Cerrone was interested in McGregor before making his return to the lightweight division. Now that Cerrone has a win over a ranked lightweight, a fight with The Notorious One might make a little more sense regarding the state of the lightweight division.

Conor McGregor seems to be interested in two kinds of fights lately: title fights and money fights. Obviously, a fight with Donald Cerrone wouldn’t be for a title, but it definitely would make a lot of money. Cowboy has been a fan favorite for such a long time now, and obviously McGregor is the biggest star in the company’s history. A fight between the two of them would be a great co-main on any pay-per-view. It could even serve great as a main event for a pay-per-view, depending on what champions are available to fight.

It’s hard to say what would happen in this fight, but that’s what makes this sport so interesting. A betting man would probably be putting money on Conor McGregor. But, Cowboy has looked like his old self in his recent performances. His muay thai has looked as good as ever, and he always poses the submission threat that could give McGregor fits.

Stay tuned right here at MMASucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Conor McGregor Impressed and Intrigued by Donald Cerrone