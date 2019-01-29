Boston , United States – 20 October 2018; UFC fighter Conor McGregor in attendance at the WBA & IBF Female Lightweight World title bout between Katie Taylor and Cindy Serrano at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Five members of the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) voted in favor of a settlement agreement that will see McGregor receive a six-month suspension and a $50,000 fine for his involvement in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. Mcgregor’s suspension will be retroactive to October 6, 2018, allowing him to compete again by April 6.

The settlement will also see Khabib Nurmagomedov receive a nine-month suspension and a $500,000 fine for his actions. Nurmagomedov’s suspension will be retroactive to October 6, 2018, allowing him to compete again by July 6.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of the UFC 229 main event, the Russian vaulted the Octagon in order to confront Mcgregor’s cornerman and training partner, Dillon Danis. Nurmagomedov’s corner then entered the Octagon and exchanged blows with the vanquished Irishman.

McGregor’s sanctions

Chairman Anthony Marnell III highlighted that McGregor was not an aggressor in the brawl. He also alluded to the fact that McGregor would likely have avoided repercussions had he not thrown any strikes.

Marnell was heavily critical of McGregor’s trash talk leading up to the fight, describing some of it as ‘unacceptable’. Marnell stated ‘We are going to start fining and suspending for what you say as opposed to what you do’. This would suggest that there could be punishment for similar methods of physiological warfare in the future.

Although McGregor will be eligible to fight April 6, fans of the brash Irishman will have to hold their excitement. Ariel Helwani reports that late spring/summer is the most likely timeframe for his next fight. With a return seemingly on the horizon, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone became a rumored opponent. McGregor himself stated as much on twitter.

For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you.

Congratulations. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2019

Dillon Danis’ case was not brought up at the hearing, meaning his Bellator career will continue to be put on hold. Danis made his professional debut at Bellator 198 winning via first-round submission. Danis has a vast social media presence and flamboyant personality which has attracted attention and hate in the MMA world.

Nurmagomedov’s retribution

Nurmagomedov is able to reduce his suspension by up to three months if he participates in an anti-bullying public service announcement that must be approved by the NSAC.

This means that Nurmagomedov could be eligible to compete again on April 6. This is good news as it will allow Nurmagomedov to compete before Ramadan, which commences May 5.

Nurmagomedov will pay his fine out of his UFC 229 fight purse. For the historic title fight, Nurmagomedov had a guaranteed purse of $2,000,000 in addition to pay-per-view bonuses.

Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov have been issued one-year suspensions and $25,000 fines for their role in the brawl. Tukhugov (18-4) is currently signed to the UFC’s featherweight roster. Dana White originally stated that all parties involved in the melee barring Nurmagomedov and McGregor would be released from the company.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov were not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

