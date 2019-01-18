Nate Andrews and Bryce Logan pose for photos at the official CES 54 weigh ins. Photo courtesy of CES MMA

CES 54 takes place Saturday in Lincoln, Rhode Island at Twin River Resort and Casino. The CES 54 card features two title fights in both headlining spots.

In the co-main event, Tony Gravely puts his recently earned bantamweight title on the line. Gravely earned his title at the previous CES event, CES 53. There, after a last-second opponent change, Gravely took on Kody Nordby for the promotions vacant bantamweight title. It didn’t take long for the two to engage. In the opening minute, Nordby clamped on a tight arm-bar. To which Gravely violently slammed Nordby to the mat twice before the referee stepped in.

Gravely faces a local challenger, Kris Moutinho. Moutinho rides a three-fight win streak into his title shot. That streak included an impressive come from behind unanimous decision victory over Da’Mon Blackshear at CES 51. In his most recent performance, Moutinho dominated James Quigg over the course of three rounds to earn another unanimous decision victory.

The main event hosts the second title fight of afternoon event. Nate Andrews puts his lightweight title on the line for the second time. Andrews has been a dominant main-stay for the CES organization. All but one of his 15 professional bouts took place inside the CES cage.

Andrews first earned his title back at CES 49. There he defeated Chris Padilla by second-round submission in order to claim the promotions vacant lightweight title. He then defended his title at CES 51. There he took on D’Juan Owens. Andrews made quick work of his opponent, submitting him in the opening round of their main event title contest.

The challenger, Bryce Logan looks to come in and shock the Rhode Island crowd. Logan is also an experienced fighter. He comes into the CES 54 main event with 12 professional bouts to his record.

Lightweight Title Bout: Nate Andrews (c) [155 lbs.] vs. Bryce Logan [155 lbs.]

Bantamweight Title Bout: Tony Gravely (c) [136 lbs.] vs. Kris Moutinho [135 lbs.]

Eric Spicely [185 lbs.] vs. Leo Pla [184 lbs.]

Tateki Matsuda [135 lbs.] vs. Josh Ricci [135 lbs.]

Jessy Miele [144 lbs.] vs. Kylie O’Hearn [144 lbs.]

William Knight [206 lbs.] vs. Kevin Haley [204 lbs.]

Brendon Marrotte [145 lbs.] vs. Chris Rollins [145 lbs.]

Yorgan de Castro [250 lbs.] vs. Carlton Little [TBA]*

David Baxter [135 lbs.] vs. Todd Monroe [135 lbs.]

Gill Pinhierro [164 lbs.] vs. Eugene Aubry [164 lbs.]

*Carlton Little is to weigh in at a later time due to issues with travel.

