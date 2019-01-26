Photo courtesy of Cage Titans.

Cage Titans 42 takes place from the beautiful beach town of Plymouth, Massachusetts at the historic Plymouth Memorial Hall. A card stacked with Cage Titans fan-favorites as well as a good portion of promotional newcomers. From the infamous Randy Costa to debutting amateurs, there is a great variety of fights and styles on the first Cage Titans card of the year.

Seven fighters debut for the organization at Cage Titans 42. Rob Fuller, Darius Estell, Fouad Shahin, Albert Tulley, Shane Manley, Alberto Rodriguez, and Will Alfano all make the walk at Plymouth Memorial Hall for the first time.

Returning to Plymouth Memorial Hall are more than a handful fan-favorites. Among the popular names returning to action in Plymouth is Marty Navis. Navis makes his second appearance as a professional when he takes on Albert Tulley.

After moving to 1-0 at the previous Cage Titans event (Cage Titans 41), Navis looks to continue his momentum. The bruising welterweight is infamous for his heavy hands and forward pressing style. Yet, in his professional debut the Lauzon MMA fighter put his mind on display. Facing Montoyia Swilling, a dangerous stand-up fighter, Navis immediately attacked a massive weakness in the game of Swilling. In the grappling department, Swilling was clearly overmatched on the mat. Navis pounded away while on top until the referee was forced to stop the action with only 6 seconds of action left in the opening round.

On the preliminary card, Jeff Joy takes on debuting amateur Will Alfano. Joy makes his second appearance as an amateur at Cage Titans 42. In his debut, Joy impressively submitted Tony Vivieros in the first fight of Cage Titans 39 at Pinz in Kingston. Also on the preliminary card, Randy Costa makes his fourth consecutive appearance for Cage Titans.

Costa first made his return to Cage Titans at CTFC 39. There he handedly dispatched Stacey Anderson by 1st round TKO. From there he went on to earn Cage Titans ‘Knockout of the Year’, with his 11 second KO of Kenny Lewis at CTFC 40. At Cage Titans 41, Costa landed himself another impressive knockout as he landed a paralyzing body shot to Chris Thorne, a little over a minute into the opening round.

Randy Costa knockouts Kenny Lewis with a brutal head kick in only 11 seconds.

Since CTFC 39, Costa owns three knockout stoppages. His three stoppages as a pro adds to his three he earned as an amateur. Which makes his total count of stoppages, 6 over the entirety of his career.

The two headlining bouts of Cage Titans 42 feature two high level matchups. In the co-main event, Ultimate Fighter finalist, Joe Giannetti steps back into the cage in Plymouth for the second time since his stint on the UFC’s reality show. Giannetti takes on another highly touted lightweight in Connor Barry. Barry comes into the matchup after a short layoff. His last performance showed his incredible skills off his back.

In the main event of Cage Titans 39, Barry submitted CTFC veteran Peter Barrett by way of 1st round armbar. The transition was slick as Barry went from rubber guard to a reverse triangle, as Barrett attempted to posture and slip out, Barry locked up his opponents arm. Barrett was forced to tap and Barry left the show with another submission victory.

The main event features a brawl between buddies as Kin Moy challenges for professional CTFC bantamweight title. Champion Jay Perrin and Moy consider each other friends which makes this clash of styles even more interesting. Both fighters believe this bout is an opportunity for them to open eyes at the next level.

Main Card, FloCombat (10 PM EST)

Jay Perrin © vs. Kin Moy



Joe Giannetti vs. Connor Barry



Zach DiSabatino vs. Darius Estell



Shane Manley vs. Jeff Perez



Albert Tulley vs. Marty Navis



Montoyia Swilling vs. Brandon Fleming



Fouad Shahin vs. Arthur Mpofu

Rob Fuller vs. Randy Costa



Ed Forlenza vs. Stavros Batsinelas



Justin Stevens vs. Mike Albert



Will Alfano vs. Jeff Joy



Floran Kacaku vs. Stephen Kimball



Xavier Cardona vs. Alberto Rodriguez



Jon Ciampa vs. Brian Velasquez

