Cage Titans 42 weigh-ins took place at Pinz in Kingston, Massachusetts. Fighters took to the scales at 12 noon Friday. Going into Friday 32 fighters were set for January 26ths card. After complications with travel, family matters, and simply weight four fighters fell from the card.

In an even split, two amateurs and two professionals were removed from Saturday’s event. Top-ranked amateur competitor, Mitch Raposo fell victim to a last moment withdrawal. His opponent, Matt Lyall withdrew in the late evening following weigh-ins. Raposo was set to make his professional debut at Cage Titans 42. Now that venture must wait.

The second fight to fall through for Cage Titans 42 happened prior to Raposo losing his opponent. Chris McDonnell weighed in at 145 for his 130 catchweight bout against Felipe Barboza. Due to the massive miss, McDonnell was pulled from the card and Barboza became a subsequent casualty.

In total, three fighters missed weight Friday. Yet only one caused a cancellation of a fight. Undefeated pro, Zach DiSabatino missed weight by a single pound. The other to miss was amateur Ed Forlenza, as he came in at 148 for his featherweight matchup against Stavros Batsinelas. Forlenza was a short notice replacement.

Jay Perrin © [135 lbs.] vs. Kin Moy [134 lbs.]

Joe Giannetti [156 lbs.] vs. Connor Barry [156 lbs.]

Zach DiSabatino [157 lbs.] vs. Darius Estell [154 lbs.]

Shane Manley [145 lbs.] vs. Jeff Perez [145 lbs.]

Albert Tulley [170.2] vs. Marty Navis [171 lbs.]

Montoyia Swilling [170.2 lbs.] vs. Brandon Fleming [168.6 lbs.]

Fouad Shahin [132.4 lbs.] vs. Arthur Mpofu [135 lbs.]

Rob Fuller [144.8 lbs.] vs. Randy Costa [143 lbs.]

Ed Forlenza [148 lbs.] vs. Stavros Batsinelas [145.2 lbs.]

Justin Stevens [143.8 lbs.] vs. Mike Albert [144.2 lbs.]

Will Alfano [135 lbs.] vs. Jeff Joy [135.2 lbs.]

Floran Kacaku [194.2 lbs.] vs. Stephen Kimball [206 lbs.]

Xavier Cardona [152.2 lbs.] vs. Alberto Rodriguez [154.8 lbs.]

Jon Ciampa [169.4 lbs.] vs. Brian Velasquez [171.2 lbs.]

