Bryce Logan poses for a photo with his team. Photo courtesy of Bryce Logan.

Among the many interesting fights set for CES 54, the main event stands out. The CES lightweight title is on the line. Nate Andrews vies for the second defense of his title when he takes on Bryce Logan.

The matchup pits two top lightweight fighters. Rhode Island’s, Nate Andrews rides an impressive 8 fight win streak. A streak that saw him finish each opponent. Over the course of his entire professional career, Andrews has a 100 percent finish rate.

Andrews earned the title at CES 49 where he faced Chris Padilla for the promotions vacant lightweight title. ‘The Snake’ won via submission stoppage when he rear-naked choked Padilla two minutes into the second round. Andrews’ first defense of his title came at CES 51 where he took on D’Juan Owens. The Champ made quick work of Owens, submitting him in the first round by way of triangle choke.

Now the dominant champion faces a new challenger from out-of-state. Bryce Logan flies into New England from Arizona, with a hard-hitting forward style. While it may be his first time on the east coast, Logan is an experienced fighter. Having fought for Bellator and LFA/RFA, the challenger knows the feel of a big show.

In his most recent outing, Logan fell short on the scorecards to a split decision in what was a close battle at Bellator 204. The loss broke an impressive 6 fight win streak.

CES 54 marks the first main event of Bryce Logans professional MMA career. As an amateur, the Arizona resident competed and headlined for a title. This fight against CES lightweight champion, Nate Andrews presents a much taller task than competing for an amateur title. That being said, having the experience of going 5 rounds, whether they be 3 minutes instead of 5, benefits Logan.

Ahead of his shot at the CES title, Bryce Logan spoke with MMASucka. The challenger detailed his travel from Arizona to the east coast, as well as what fighting for the CES title means to him. Overall, Logan simply is grateful for the opportunity given to him by the organization. The excitement could be felt in his words. He understands his role as challenger, how the CES crowd doesn’t desire nor expect a victory from him. Despite any of the noise or outside circumstances, Logan is ready for his shot against the seemingly indestructible machine that is Nate Andrews.

Here is the conversation between MMASucka and Logan in Q&A form:

Q: What is it like traveling to the east coast to fight for the first time?

For me, it’s just another fight. I’m excited to showcase my skills for the fans in Rhode Island!

Q: This is your first main event as a professional MMA fighter, does that add any excitement?

Definitely, I headlined a few cards as an amateur back in the day, but it’s hard to compare that to fighting for a professional title.

Q: The fight card for CES has a start time of 2 pm, do you like this matinee type event or are you more in favor of night shows?

I love the afternoon start time. It falls right around the time I train in the afternoon so it won’t be much of an adjustment at all.

Q: What was your reaction when you heard that you were being offered the title fight at CES?

I was pumped. I am confident in my skill set and was excited to get a chance to prove that I’m one of the best-unsigned lightweights in the country!

Q: What does it mean to you to have this opportunity at the CES title coming from out-of-state/region?

I’m grateful that they are giving me a chance to elevate my career on this platform. Proud that they thought I was worthy enough to bring me in from Arizona.

Q: Both you and your opponent have experience fighting for respected mid-level organizations like CES, LFA/RFA, do you expect composure and patience will be a factor in this fight?

100% sure it will play a part in the outcome of this fight. The fighter that is able to remain composed in the heat of battle usually is able to come out on top.

Q: CES recently signed a deal with UFC Fight Pass, CES 54 will be the first CES show broadcast on UFC Fight Pass. You’ve fought on the platform before, what are your thoughts about being broadcast directly to hardcore UFC/MMA fans?

I love fighting on UFC Fight Pass. It’s such a great opportunity to be seen on a worldwide stage and it gives my family and friends an opportunity to watch me fight without having to travel.

Q: Your last appearance was a close split decision loss, do you think people are underestimating you in this fight because of that?

I think people are underestimating me mostly because of lack of familiarity. They have seen my opponent fight many times and know what to expect. No hard feelings on my part, I’m happy to jump in there and surprise people.

Q: Where do you believe a victory over Nate Andrews brings you in terms of your MMA career?

I think a win this weekend puts me right back on the doorstep of some of the major organizations. I’ve been knocking on that door for a few years now and I am ready to take that next step.

Q: How do you think you and your opponents’ skills matchup?

I think this is a great matchup for CES fans and for the audience on UFC fight pass. Both of us are game fighters and I’m looking forward to an exciting fight. I feel like I match up with Nate well in all areas.

Q: If you have anybody you would like to shout out or thank for helping you in this camp and life in general, I’ll give you space here to do so:

Just want to say thank you to all of my sponsors for continuing to support me: Team Howe, Pure Spectrum CBD, Punch Gunk, Versaclimber, Dethrone, And Smartstop Self Storage. Also, want to thank my manager Oren at Knockout Representation for working hard to keep me busy. Last but not least, a huge thank you to all of my friends and family for being the best support system I could ask for. Being a pro fighter offers many challenges and they have always been right there to offer support when I need it!

