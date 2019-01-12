Tweet on Twitter
Battlefield Fight League hits the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, B.C. for the first show of 2019. We will have BFL 59 results for you all night long.
The main event pits BFL bantamweight kingpin Cole Smith against the number seven ranked Canadian Ty Wilson. Smith looks to improve his record and remain unblemished, while Wilson looks to capture the crown and dethrone one of the most dominant champions in BFL. Jared Revel and George Davis vie for the vacant BFL middleweight championship in the evening’s co-main event.
Also featured on the card is champion Dejan Kajic, who will square off against Dominique Smith in a non-title fight. And kicking off the main card portion of the event is an amateur kickboxing title fight, as middleweight’s Keanan Kellar and Derrick Laing look to excite the fans and get a strap around their waist.
Check out full results for BFL 59 below.
MAIN CARD
Cole Smith vs. Ty Wilson – Bantamweight Championship
Jared Revel vs. George Davis – Middleweight Championship
Dejan Kajic vs. Dominique Smith
Howie Tan vs. James Clarke
Amir Ghassemi vs. Eric Blas – Kickboxing
Keanan Kellar vs. Derrick Laing – Middleweight Amateur Kickboxing Championship
PRELIMINARY CARD
Hugh Gleason vs. Gurshan Singh
Kody Smith vs. Van Allard
Navid Mirzaei vs. Keith Robinson
Mark Purdy vs. Omar Waddell
GRAPPLING
Brodie Dab vs. Ryan Kitchen
