Bayou Fighting Championship: Fightville 3 is set to take place Friday, January 18, 2019, live from Lafayette, Louisiana inside the Heymann Performing Arts Center. The 12-bout card is stacked with several of the top MMA fighters from around the state and the South. The main event features the return home of JD Domengeaux as he takes on Nicholas Gay fighting out of Houston, Texas. This is JD’s first bout back under Tim Credeur back at Gladiators Academy after spending time with American Top Team and Syndicate MMA.

The co-main event features Gladiators Academy professional Justin Mead has he takes on Devonairre Jones for the third encounter. Mead was victorious in their first two meetings as amateurs and looks to continue that trend in his professional debut.

Abram Sellers of Gladiators Academy and Logan Speyrer of Juggernaut MMA will face off for the Fightville bantamweight title. This bout has all the potential to take home BFC’s Fight of the Year award st the conclusion of 2019. Both fighters are phenomenal in all aspects of the game and fireworks will indeed be set off in this clash of titans.

LIVE RESULTS

(PRO) JD Domengeaux vs. Nicholas Gay

(PRO) Justin Mead vs. Devonairre Jones

(135lb AMMY TITLE) Abram Sellers vs. Logan Speyrer

Chris Jean Baptiste vs. Darrence Brooks

AJ Fletcher vs. Jamal Peyton

Joshua Doane vs. Justin Angona

Tyrek Malveaux vs. Jordan Salgado

Elliot Hebert vs. Blake Fugler

Aubrey McMurray vs. Braxton King

Andrew Hains vs. Ken Handy

Zachary Hebert vs. Logan Navarre

