UNCASVILLE, CT – APRIL 20: Ryan Quinn pose for photos at the weigh-in. Saad Awad will be challenging Ryan Quinn at Lightweight in Bellator 178 on April 20, 2017 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

American Top Team staple, Ryan Quinn, is set to make his commentary debut with Z Promotions Fight Night 9 slated for Friday, January 25, 2019, in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

Commentary Debut

“I’m excited to see through the eyes of the commentator. I always have a lot to say on fights as they go and now the world can see my opinion,” Quinn told MMA Sucka. “I was really looking forward to Joe Riggs vs. Matt Dwyer. Always a fan of Riggs and Dwyer was on the up and up. But now Hill vs. McCarthy will be the eye candy. But the card is loaded top to bottom so I’m very excited for it.”

Quinn is well respected in the sport as he currently serves as the amateur head coach at ATT. He is also a Bellator veteran and has well over 20 professional bouts under his belt.

Bout to Watch

Quinn has a bout you should keep your eye on. It’s Chris Curtis and Michael Hill for the welterweight title. Curtis is coming off of a DWTNCS victory while Hill is riding a three-fight winning streak and was a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter season 16.

