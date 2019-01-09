Johnny Eblen warms up inside the cage before his bout at Shamrock FC 310. Photo courtesy of Shamrock FC

American Top Team standout and former Shamrock FC middleweight, Johnny Eblen, has recently signed a deal to fight under the Bellator banner. Shamrock FC shared the news via Twitter which was first reported by Sherdog. “Congrats to @JohnnyEblen for signing on the dotted line with @BellatorMMA. Four fights with #ShamrockFC, four 1st-round finishes and we can’t wait to see him back in action soon,” per the Shamrock FC tweet.

Johnny Eblen Signs with Bellator

Eblen has taken the hardcore MMA scene by storm with his 4-0 professional record since signing with Shamrock FC. Since his first bout in July 2017, Eblen has three first-round knockouts and one first-round submission finish.

“It feels good to move up to a larger promotion,” Eblen told MMA Sucka. “Higher pay, larger audience, and more publicity. I’m excited to be working with Bellator. As of now, there is no date set or opponent but expect to see me fight in the next few months.”

Stay tuned to MMA Sucka as we will have all the news chronicling Eblen’s rise in Bellator. The casual MMA fans are about to learn what the hardcore fans already know; Eblen comes to finish and put on a show for the fans.

