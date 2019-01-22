Ryan Bader’s predictable run through the Bellator heavyweight tournament continued against Matt Mitrione.

Bellator 214 goes down on January 26 from The Forum in Inglewood, California and has two legends squaring off in the main event. One of the pound for pound greats Fedor Emelianenko will take on Ryan Bader and you can bet on that with Online Oddsmaker Mr. Bet.

If you want to bet on Bellator 214 then Mr Bet – online casino for real money Canada is the place for you.

Mr Bet is your online home for all your online casino needs. Whether it’s slots, poker or sports betting, they have you covered. For the sports side of things, they have all major sports you can think of from NHL, to NBA, to NFL and of course MMA.

The lone fight on the Bellator 214 card up on Mr Bet is the Emelianenko vs. Bader bout and you can make some dough if the underdog gets the W.

The current odds are Emelianenko at a 4.00 underdog, with Bader a 1.25 favorite. This is quite surprising with the rap sheet that the Russian brings to the table.

If you are not certain about fight odds, this means if you play one dollar on “The Last Emperor” then you will take home four dollars. Pretty sweet in my opinion.

Emelianenko (38-5) comes into this contest on a two fight winning streak. Both victories came by technical knockout in the very first round. In the quarterfinals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, he finished Frank Mir and in the semifinals, was able to knock off Chael Sonnen.

Bader (26-5) is undefeated since making his debut with Bellator in 2017. To make his way to the finals, the 205-pounder turned heavyweight earned a TKO against Muhammed Lawal and a unanimous decision against Matt Mitrione.

So if you think you want to place some cheddar on either one of these big boys, then head over to Mr Bet as soon as possible.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: A Look Ahead to Bellator 214 with Online Oddsmaker Mr. Bet (Sponsored)