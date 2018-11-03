NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 1: (L-R) UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis pose for media during the UFC 230 ultimate media day at the New York Marriott Marquis on November 1, 2018 in New York, NY. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Inside the doors of the world’s most famous arena, the UFC heavyweight title will be on the line at UFC 230. Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Daniel Cormier puts his heavyweight belt on the line against Derrick Lewis. Cormier will be looking to defend his heavyweight title for the first time since taking it from Stipe Miocic in July. He will have a tough test, though, in Derrick Lewis. Lewis is coming off a crazy comeback win at UFC 229. He defeated Alexander Volkov that night with a knockout in the last ten seconds of the fight. Lewis will look to capture UFC gold in his first title shot since joining the UFC in 2014.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman will look to get another shot at UFC gold if he can get by Jacare Souza. Weidman was scheduled to face Luke Rockhold at this event. However, Rockhold was forced out of the fight with an injury and Souza took the fight. Souza will look to get a very notable win over a former champion that could get him a title shot.

Before we witness the co-main event, we will see another middleweight fight. Souza’s original opponent, David Branch, will take on short-notice opponent, Jared Cannonier.

The other two fights on the main card will be two more middleweight fights. The main card will open up with a top ten middleweight clash between Derek Brunson and the undefeated Israel Adesanya. The second fight on the main card will see Karl Roberson take on Jack Marshman.

UFC 230 Results

MAIN CARD (PPV – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis

Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza

David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier

Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman

Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1 – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Lyman Good vs. Ben Saunders

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Adam Wieczorek vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

