Inside the doors of the world’s most famous arena, the UFC heavyweight title will be on the line at UFC 230. Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Daniel Cormier puts his heavyweight belt on the line against Derrick Lewis. Cormier will be looking to defend his heavyweight title for the first time since taking it from Stipe Miocic in July. He will have a tough test, though, in Derrick Lewis. Lewis is coming off a crazy comeback win at UFC 229. He defeated Alexander Volkov that night with a knockout in the last ten seconds of the fight. Lewis will look to capture UFC gold in his first title shot since joining the UFC in 2014.
In the co-main event, former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman will look to get another shot at UFC gold if he can get by Jacare Souza. Weidman was scheduled to face Luke Rockhold at this event. However, Rockhold was forced out of the fight with an injury and Souza took the fight. Souza will look to get a very notable win over a former champion that could get him a title shot.
Before we witness the co-main event, we will see another middleweight fight. Souza’s original opponent, David Branch, will take on short-notice opponent, Jared Cannonier.
The other two fights on the main card will be two more middleweight fights. The main card will open up with a top ten middleweight clash between Derek Brunson and the undefeated Israel Adesanya. The second fight on the main card will see Karl Roberson take on Jack Marshman.
UFC 230 Results
MAIN CARD (PPV – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)
Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis
Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza
David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier
Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman
Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1 – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi
Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi
Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes
Lyman Good vs. Ben Saunders
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)
Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata
Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh
Adam Wieczorek vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
