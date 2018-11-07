Randy Costa spoke with MMASucka following another incredible knockout inside the Cage Titans cage. ‘The Zohan’ defeated Chris Thorne with a hellish uppercut to the liver just 1:11 seconds into the opening round.

Cage Titans 41 Post-Fight Interview: Randy Costa

This impressive performance marks Costa’s third professional victory since turning pro in June of this year.

In his last fight, he did this.

Randy Costa knockouts Kenny Lewis with a brutal head kick in only 11 seconds.

While the victory came inside two minutes, Chris Thorne presented the hardest challenge for Randy Costa to date. In the opening seconds, Thorne caught the first kick of Costa and quickly closed the distance to his hips. For a millisecond, Thorne looked to have good position and a great opportunity to bring his opponent to the ground. Yet Costa proved too elusive for the well-timed shot as he kept his balance, shot his hips out of his opponents grasp and circled out.

From there, the fight was virtually over. Costa poured a steaming pile of power punches over a variety of targets on the frame of Thorne. Heavy fists connected up and down the body of Thorne. All he could do was cover up and attempt to find space, he was successful at neither. Thorne eventually found the fence with his back due to the pressure of Costa. With the out-of-state fighter pressed against the fence and his guard glued high to his head, Costa planted the final blows of the bout. A looping hard uppercut firmly stabbed the body of Thorne on the end of a combination, causing him to fold to the mat like a chair.

While Thorne did not have the performance he so desired, he deserves an ample amount of credit. The Florida resident traveled to Massachusetts alone as his cornermen abandoned him on the morning of his flight. Despite this massive disruption, Thorne stayed adamant to fight. Instead of withdrawing, a few local New England fighters and coaches stood in as his cornermen.

Randy Costa is a must-see fighter and a can’t-miss prospect. The rise of ‘The Zohan’ is currently burning at a temperature unbeknownst to this solar system. It won’t take much longer for the world to recognize the skill this young man posses.

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Randy Costa Delivers Another Incredible KO at Cage Titans 41