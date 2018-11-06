Over the course of the next six weeks, I will endure a transformation. Well, hopefully. Onnit has introduced an all-new at home workout system called Onnit 6.

The program that I will be doing from the comfort of my living room for the next six weeks is the kettlebell one. However, there is also an Onnit 6 Bodyweight series as well. Just in case you aren’t as inclined to push your body through the kettlebell training.

The website classifies the Onnit 6 Kettlebell system as “A full-body, transformative workout you can do in the comfort of your own home in just six weeks.”

The world’s first-ever truly

holistic kettlebell

transformation plan.

On to my training.

The weekend was a bit of a disaster. Not necessarily in a bad way, but in a bad weight way. The family went on a road trip down south to the United States and food was definitely on the agenda. I did not sit back and watch the rest of the bunch indulge, while I watched. Instead, I partook in the action and the weight came back to around what I started at in week 1. Don’t worry, I’ll kick its butt again for week 2 and hopefully be down more than I was in week 1.

Starting weight: 198.7lbs (We will only show the starting weight and finishing weight for week 2)

Persist and Endure 1

The start of week 2 began with Persist and Endure 1, which was something that was made familiar in week 1.

It was nice to have some consistency coming into this week, so I wasn’t thrown a bit of a twist.

A lot of the exercises were done on the advanced level this time around.

Work Fast, Recover Faster

I love, love, love work fast, recover faster. It’s actually more of a love, hate relationship, but the love is a little more present.

20-rounds of action, with a ton of sweat being thrown onto the floor from the kettlebell work.

Upping the ante was the name of the game for this workout today. Pushed the pace, killed the form and absolutely rocked the reps in order to get the most out of my 20-minute, 20-round workout.

Bring on Yoga tomorrow morning.

Kettlebell Yoga

