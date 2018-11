NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 1: (L-R) UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis pose for media during the UFC 230 ultimate media day at the New York Marriott Marquis on November 1, 2018 in New York, NY. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Fourteen members of our MMASucka crew have made their picks and predictions for UFC 230. All of the action will begin tonight, November 3rd, from Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, Daniel Cormier has his eyes set to defend his UFC heavyweight championship for the first time against the man looking for another knockout to set the UFC’s divisional record, Derrick Lewis. Cormier last competed in July of this year, knocking out former champion Stipe Miocic in the first round, while Lewis is coming off a thrilling comeback knockout victory just four weeks ago over Alexander Volkov.

In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will take on long-time veteran and former Strikeforce middleweight champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Weidman was expected to take on Luke Rockhold in a rematch until numerous injuries (shin, knee, and broken nose issues) forced Rockhold out of the event.

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. Staff picks compose of both Bellator and UFC fights taken place on the main card.

Check out our UFC 230 staff picks below, as well as our current records throughout 2018.

Staff Records after UFC Fight Night 138:

Michael DeSantis: 161-71

2. Ryan Wagner: 155-77

3. Wesley Riddle: 152-80

4. Mitchell Banuelos: 150-82

5. Omar Villagrana: 145-87

6. Mike Skytte: 135-97

7. Jeremy Brand: 133-90

8. Ed Gallo: 131-101

9. Justin Pierrot: 115-93

10. Matt Bricker: 80-46

11. Brian Gerson: 75-63

12. Suraj Sukumar: 40-28

13. Connor Deitrich: 35-15

14. Patrick Auger: 3-3

Derek Brunson (18-6) vs. Israel Adesanya (14-0)

Jeremy Brand: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Adesanya via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Adesanya via UD

Justin Pierrot: Brunson via UD

Michael DeSantis: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Adesanya via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Adesanya via SD

Omar Villagrana: Adesanya via UD

Brian Gerson: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Matt Bricker: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Adesanya via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Adesanya via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Brunson: 1

Staff picking Adesanya: 13

Karl Roberson (6-1) vs. Jack Marshman (22-7)

Jeremy Brand: Roberson via UD

Wesley Riddle: Roberson via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Roberson via Round 2 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Marshman via UD

Michael DeSantis: Roberson via Round 1 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Roberson via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Roberson via UD

Ed Gallo: Roberson via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Marshman via UD

Brian Gerson: Roberson via Round 1 TKO

Matt Bricker: Roberson via Round 3 TKO

Connor Deitrich: Roberson via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Roberson via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Marshman via UD

Staff picking Roberson: 11

Staff picking Marshman: 3

David Branch (21-4) vs. Jared Cannonier (10-4)

Jeremy Brand: Branch via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Branch via UD

Mike Skytte: Branch via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Cannonier via SD

Michael DeSantis: Branch via UD

Ryan Wagner: Branch via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Branch via UD

Ed Gallo: Branch via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Branch via UD

Brian Gerson: Branch via Round 3 SUB

Matt Bricker: Branch via UD

Connor Deitrich: Branch via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Cannonier via Round 2 TKO

Patrick Auger: Branch via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Branch: 12

Staff picking Cannonier: 2

Chris Weidman (14-3) vs. Jacare Souza (25-6, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Jacare via UD

Wesley Riddle: Weidman via Round 3 TKO

Mike Skytte: Jacare via Round 1 SUB

Justin Pierrot: Weidman via Round 3 TKO

Michael DeSantis: Weidman via Round 3 TKO

Ryan Wagner: Weidman via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Jacare via Round 2 SUB

Ed Gallo: Weidman via UD

Omar Villagrana: Weidman via UD

Brian Gerson: Weidman via UD

Matt Bricker: Jacare via Round 2 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Weidman via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Jacare via Round 3 SUB

Patrick Auger: Jacare via Round 2 SUB

Staff picking Weidman: 8

Staff picking Souza: 6

Daniel Cormier (21-1, 1 NC) vs. Derrick Lewis (21-5, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Cormier via Round 3 SUB

Wesley Riddle: Cormier via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Lewis via Round 1 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Cormier via Round 2 SUB

Michael DeSantis: Cormier via Round 1 SUB

Ryan Wagner: Cormier via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Lewis via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Cormier via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Lewis via Round 1 TKO

Brian Gerson: Cormier via Round 3 TKO

Matt Bricker: Cormier via Round 4 SUB

Connor Deitrich: Cormier via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Cormier via Round 3 SUB

Patrick Auger: Cormier via Round 1 SUB

Staff picking Cormier: 11

Staff picking Lewis: 3

