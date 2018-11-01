Photo courtesy of KSW MMA

KSW 46 is set to take place live on Saturday, December 01, 2018. The potential card of the year is headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between KSW legend Mamed Khalidov and the current KSW light heavyweight champion Tomasz Narkun. In addition, a co-main event featuring lightweight champion Mateusz Gamrot takes on the former featherweight champion Kleber Koike Erbst will also be on the card. The event can be seen worldwide on KSW.TV.

Battle of Young Poles at KSW 46

In another hot contest, a veteran of 30 professional bouts, Antun “Killer” Racic, will take his 3 fight win streak (2-0 in KSW) into the cage with a fellow Pole, the25-year-old Sebastian Przybysz. Above all, Racic is dangerous on the ground with 13 of his 21 victories coming by submission, most in the first round. He was also victorious at KSW 40 by split decision then by unanimous decision at KSW 43. Racic also comes out of the UFD Gym, world famous and home to many of Europe’s best MMA Fighters.

Sebastian Przybysz was victorious in his KSW debut defeating Dawid Gralka by first round knockout at KSW 44. Przybysz is 4-1 in his young career. His lone loss a unanimous decision against Jakub Wiklacz at ACB 63 in July 2017. Being a well balanced fighter is a great way to describe Przybysz. For instance, he has two KO’s, one submission, and one decision. Look for both young Polish fighters to keep their respective KSW winning streaks alive.

