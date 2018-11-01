On the main card of the CES 53, Kris Moutinho looks to build off an back to back impressive performances when he takes on James Quigg.

[embedded content]

As the hours draw closer the celebration of ghouls, ghosts, vampires, and other creatures of the night, two of the year’s best New England fight cards also approach. In the first weekend of November, Cage Titans and CES organizations host events on consecutive days. Friday, November 2nd, CES returns to New England and Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island for CES 53.

Moutinho continues to stay active in 2018. His bout with Quigg marks his third cage appearance in 2018. Thus far into 2018, the BST MMA & Fitness fighter is undefeated. His first victory of the year served as an important juncture in Mourinho’s career. Before stepping into the cage for the first time in 2018 at CES 50, the young prospect was in the midst of consecutive losses. The first of his professional career. It did not take long to place himself back within the win column as Moutinho earned a TKO victory at 1:58 of the very first round.

In his second 2018 appearance, he took on another highly touted prospect in Da’Mon Blackshear at CES 51. Moutinho earned a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Blackshear. The performance was vastly impressive. During the fight, Blackshear controlled the first round of the contest looking crisp and in control from the start. Once the second round came, the narrative changed and Moutinho took over.

While his performance did not feature a flashy finish, which is littered across his amateur and professional record, it was the most impressive appearance of his young career. The emotions of the victory are hard to ignore but for Moutinho it just another part of the job. As he prepares for CES 53, he keeps his emotion in control.

“Coming off a high, man. It’s just what it is. You start winning, everything starts feeling good again. The point, right now, is not to get too excited. Just stay focused, training, grinding and do what I do. I train extremely hard, I train with the best guys in New England and it’s my job to stay focused because one loss, I’m right back at the bottom. So I need to keep the pace up, keep pushing, keep staying hungry and just keep going for what is mine.”

His opponent, James Quigg represents another tough regional fighter. Hailing from the warm coastal state of North Carolina, Quigg an overall record of 4-2. His two losses came at the hands of the experienced and tough competition. The first loss came at the hands of the undefeated fighter, Alexander Keshtov, and CES 53 headliner, Tony Gravely.

