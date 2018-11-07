Kin Moy spoke with MMASucka following an eye-opening performance at Cage Titans 41.

[embedded content]

Cage Titans 41 Post-Fight Interview: Kin Moy

Cage Titans 41 marked the return of Moy to mixed martial arts competition. The experienced Moy made his return against Patrick Corrigan. Moy submitted Corrigan in the third round of their main card contest.

Immediately preceding the interview, a host of odd revelations came to light. Much to the surprise of Moy, Dan Dubuque received a victory on the scorecards of the co-main event. This victory gave birth to a shocking idea in the mind of Dubuque. The idea being instead of demanding the title shot that was all but promised to the winner of the matchup in the co-main event, Dan Dubuque elected to call for an immediate rematch with his CTFC 41 dancing partner, Johnny Campbell.

Moy made sense of this situation in his post-fight interview. Although the co-main event was promoted as a number one contender bout, the reality of the situation was different. In reality, the idea for the bantamweight title was to let Cage Titans 41 play out and decide what to do in its quake.

In the mind of Moy, he hasn’t earned a title shot. Despite his lingering status among New England MMA, he deemed a single victory insufficient for receiving a title shot. Ideally, the Boston fighter would like to face Dan Dubuque for a true number one contender spot.

Even before the events of Cage Titans 41, the plan for Kin Moy was; get another fight before attempting to challenge for a title. But this idea is null. Dubuque stood by the comments he made inside the cage. During his post-fight interview, the Cage Titans lightweight champion remained adamant he would face Campbell at a later date in his next competition.

Due to this, Moy is now thrust into the title challenger role for January and Cage Titans 42. Cage Titans bantamweight champion took to social media Sunday to announce a verbal agreement between himself and Kin Moy.

