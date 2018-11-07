A frustrated and disappointed Josh Harvey spoke with MMASucka following a puzzling result in the main event of Cage Titans 41.

Cage Titans 41 Post-Fight Interview: Josh Harvey

The undefeated Harvey took on TUF 27 finalist, Joe Giannetti in the final bout of Saturday evening. Harvey and Giannetti battled for the entirety of the scheduled 15 minutes over three rounds. At the end of regulated time, the judges rendered a verdict of; majority draw with scores of 29-28 Harvey, 29-28 Giannetti, and 28-28.

The entire night, judges scorecards continually came back funky. As ambiguous as judging criteria is within the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission, the notion that three judges taught the same way, with the same knowledge could consistently return results remarkably dissimilar to each other behooves logic. Judging mixed martial arts is an arduous task but it doesn’t excuse the lack of consistency continually permitted by the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission.

Harvey didn’t hold back from asserting his displeasure with the situation. During his post-fight interview, the Maine resident asserted his confusion of whether the judges assigned (by the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission) were bias or the fans at Plymouth Memorial Hall skewed the scoring with their bias.

Despite this belief, the night’s main event was a closely contested battle. Giannetti and Harvey clearly each won one round. Giannetti, the 3rd and Harvey the 2nd. What came into question was the first round. From there it becomes an exercise on what scores greater when it comes to judging criteria.

For Harvey, the logical step forward is a rematch. Yet, not a rematch in the sense of the events co-headlining bout. Harvey would like to fight the TUF 27 finalist once more but outside of Plymouth. In his post-fight interview, the Young’s MMA product suggested regional promotions such as CES and NEF. Yet his ultimate desire is to run it back on a larger stage.

