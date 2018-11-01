Johnny Campbell spoke with MMASucka ahead of his co-main event bout set for Cage Titans 41. The Boston fighter battles Dan Dubuque, in a number one contender fight in the bantamweight division.

[embedded content]

Fresh off the loss of his title, Campbell makes a quick turnaround having fought as recently as August. In his most recent bout, Campbell lost his Cage Titans bantamweight title to Jay Perrin in a close and entertaining five round battle. The loss did not discourage the South Shore Sportfighting product, instead, it motivated him further.

Prior to losing his title, Campbell was in the midst of five consecutive victories. That streak included four stoppage victories, all by submission.

His opponent is on a streak of his own. After falling to Tim Dooling in 2017, Dubuque defeated Keenan Raymond and Jimmy Manning by 1st round TKO, respectively. His most recent victory over Jimmy Manning earned him the Cage Titans lightweight title.

With the lightweight title in hand, Dubuque looks to add another to his collection. While the idea of double champions has nearly run stale, Dubuque aims to capture a second title two weight classes below his first. Yet, what stands in front of him is the divisions former champion.

The matchup presents a potential ‘Fight of the Night’ contender. Both Campbell and Dubuque have similar forward pressing, aggressive styles. Campbell is an elusive, unorthodox style while Dubuque has a technical approach. In simple terms, the man who can assert the pressure most likely earns the victory. In concern to the ground attack in the matchup, Campbell holds an advantage on the mat. While that may be the case, Dubuque has excellent MMA wrestling. Getting him there may not be easy.

Campbell likes the matchup. It is his belief the two will engage in a high volume striking affair. When it comes to his skills against Dubuque’s, he is confident wherever the fight may go. Coincidently, before he was presented the prospect of fighting Dubuque, Campbell had the idea of fighting him.

“I expect a high output type of fight, I think we’re both going to be throwing a considerable amount of strikes at each other. I think Dan [Dubuque] is a good opponent. He’s got a great record, I love that. His record is really good, and he’s fought tons of tough guys. So I am super pumped to be one of those guys that he’s fought.

I think that it could go a few different ways, the way that I’ve been looking at it. I think that it would be an advantage for him if I took him down and got on top. At the same time, I think that the way that we both like to kickbox, I could see us just kickboxing for 15 minutes. I, especially with the way the fight went with Jay [Perrin], I have a feeling I will do well against Dan in the stand up because the way that I throw with heavy power and bad intentions. Where he kind of, I’ll say point-fights a little bit.”

