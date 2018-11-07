Dan Dubuque expressed his frustrations following an extremely entertaining three round war in Cage Titans 41‘s co-main event.

[embedded content]

Cage Titans 41 Post-Fight Interview: Dan Dubuque

Dubuque earned a razor-thin split decision victory at CTFC 41 over Johnny Campbell. The two New England MMA veterans battled for a possible #1 bantamweight contender bout.

The frustration for Dubuque stemmed from his performance at Cage Titans 41. He sought after a dominant performance, one in which a stoppage would determine his victory. Instead, the result came to be 15 minutes of back and forth action on the floor and the feet.

Dubuque is currently the Cage Titans lightweight champion. He earned the title in his most recent appearance previous to this past weekend’s event, Cage Titans 38. There the Connecticut fighter defeated Jimmy Manning by TKO in the very opening round. His dominant performance earned him the leeway to move down two weight classes in order to pave a path towards the bantamweight title.

At Cage Titans 40, Dubuque challenged the winner of the bantamweight title fight, for November. Although the Golden Falcon fighter had planned this, the eventual winner, Jay Perrin thought differently. Perrin elected to keep his title dormant for the remainder of 2018 and left potential challengers such as Dubuque to decide who would be challenging for the 135 lb. title in 2019.

Johnny Campbell, the former Cage Titans bantamweight king, took up Dubuque’s challenge. Campbell lost his title to Perrin at Cage Titans 40. In his mind, a victory over the current lightweight champion would grant him a rematch with Perrin.

Dubuque felt frustrated with his performance at Cage Titans 41. He believed the outcome was not satisfying enough. Immediately after the scorecards were read and microphone fell in front of his face, Dubuque exclaimed a desire to rematch Campbell in January. He stuck behind this sentiment during his post-fight interview.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Dan Dubuque Disappointed in Cage Titans 41 Performance