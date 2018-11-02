Kody Nordby and Tony Gravely face off at the CES 53 weigh-ins with the CES bantamweight title. Photo Courtesy of CES MMA.

CES 53 goes down live from Twin River Resort and Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island. The 11 fight card includes fighters hailing from a wide spread of states. 9 of the 22 fighters set to compete come from outside the reach of New England. New York brings four fighters while Virginia and North Carolina bring two of their own.

Unfortunately, the CES 53 card will not continue as originally constructed. At Thursday’s ceremonial weigh-ins, promotion officials announced Dinis Paiva withdrew from the night’s main event and bantamweight title fight. Since the bout was for the vacated title, Paiva’s opponent, Tony Gravely, received a new challenger. Kody Nordby bumped from the co-main event into the headlining slot.

Before Thursday, an anticipated match between USMMA’s Hilarie Rose and Jenna Serio fell from the card. Serio withdrew due to an injury and matchmakers failed to find a replacement for Rose.

As a result of the unfortunate events that altered the main event, Richie Santiago vs. Billy Giovanella became the nights co-feature. Santiago also befell misfortune as the flyweight missed weight on Thursday for the first time in his professional career. Despite missing on the scales, the fight continues.

Also on the CES 53 card, John Gotti III, Kris Moutinho, Dylan Lockard, and Fabio Cherant.

CES 53 Main Card AXS TV (9 pm ET)

Kody Nordby vs. Tony Gravely

Richie Santiago vs. Billy Giovanella

Andy Aiello vs. Zachary Burnhans

John Lopez vs. Josh Ricci

Anthony Wright vs. Dylan Lockard

Keith Bell vs. Parker Porter

CES 53 Preliminary Card (7 pm ET)

John Gotti III vs. Josh Zuckerman

Fabio Cherant vs. Ron Marshall

Tommy Davis vs. Hugh McKenna

Justin Valentin def. Jessie Pires via submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:44 of round 1

Stay tuned right here at MMASucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: CES 53 Live Results