Cage Titans 41 returns to Plymouth Memorial Hall only a few days removed from Halloween. The promotions 41st event goes down an hour early. Cage Titans 41 is scheduled early in order to give fans and fighters the opportunity to catch tonight’s UFC 230. If you are in the Plymouth area, come to Tavern on the Wharf for the official Cage Titans 41 afterparty to watch the PPV with the whole Cage Titans crew.

Featured on tonight’s card is a slew of young and talented fighters. Among them is the always exciting Randy ‘The Zohan’ Costa. Costa takes on Chris Thorne in the first fight on the main card. Thorne comes into a hostile environment as he enters the Cage Titans cage for the first time. Costa, on the other hand, is a veteran of the promotion. ‘The Zohan’ is the owner of possibly the most brutal knockout in Cage Titans history, a title he earned in his most recent performance.

Also on the card, Kin Moy taking on Pat Corrigan. Corrigan is another fighter set to make his promotional debut at Cage Titans 41. He hails from Florida, fighting out of Gracie Tampa, while Kin Moy fights out of UFC Gym and Citadel in Boston. This fight, set for the professional bantamweight division, holds serious title ramifications.

It is a similar situation in the co-main event. Johnny Campbell returns after a disappointing fight at Cage Titans 40 in which he lost his bantamweight title. Upon his return, he takes on Dan Dubuque in a number one contender bout. Dubuque successfully made the cut to 135 at the Cage Titans 41 weigh-ins. As the promotions lightweight champion, he aims to push himself closer to another pro title.

The main event has the feel of UFC potential scrap. Ultimate Fighter 27 finalist, Joe Giannetti returns to Plymouth in search of redemption. On his quest, he takes on the undefeated Josh Harvey. Harvey marks the fourth consecutive undefeated opponent for Giannetti. For Harvey, this fight has been a long time coming as the Maine contender has requested this matchup before. The winner of this bout gets infinitely closer to their dream of competing in the UFC.

Main Card (8 pm ET)

Joe Giannetti vs. Josh Harvey

Johnny Campbell vs. Dan Dubuque

Danielle Hindley vs. Alyssa Krahn

Kin Moy vs. Patrick Corrigan

Montoyia Swilling vs. Marty Navis

Shane Dougherty vs. Sean Murrin

Arthur Mpofu vs. Daniel Pina

Randy Costa vs. Chris Thorne

Preliminary Card (5:35 pm ET)

Jessie Pires vs. Kristina Katsikis

Jack Stapleton vs. Sam Stewart

Ariel Nunez vs. Jideofor Ojukwu

Zac Lawrence vs. Jon Ciampa

Sergey Boychun vs. Brian Velasquez

