After a spectacular event on October 26, 2018 (Capitol City Fight Night), the Bayou Fighting Championship is set to return to New Orleans for BFC #33: Battle of New Orleans. The Copeland Tower Ballroom located in New Orleans is the event site. Friday, November 16, 2018 is the show date. The card thus far has three professional fights with two for championships as well as an amateur championship.

Bayou Fighting Championship #33 Battle of New Orleans

The 13 card event will several many of the best fighters Louisiana and the South has to offer. The main event will feature American Top Team middleweight Michael Lombardo as he takes on a veteran of almost 30 professional bouts, Eric “The Genetic Freak” Thompson. Thompson will look to get back on the winning path with Lombardo continues his march toward the top. Lombard is currently riding a 6-1 professional record.

Also on the card is a welterweight title matchup between WFC and LFA veteran fighter Chris Anthony as he battles Bellator and WFC veteran Scott O’Shaughnessy. Anthony is on a roll as of late winning three of his last four matchups. The number four ranked professional welterweight according to Tapology, Anthony, will look to earn his 10th professional win as well as earning some gold. O’Shaughnessy has finishing ability with five of his eight victories by knockout and three by submission. Look for both to try and make a statement, not allowing the judges to determine the new champion.

A second professional title is on the line in the featherweight division as Jewel Scott takes on Rocky Landry. A third title is on the line as the bantamweight amateur title will be up for grabs. Ray Lopez of NOLA BJJ and Dave Davis will do battle for this crown. As always, look for Battle of New Orleans #33 to deliver many finishes and a night packed with action.

Make sure to follow the Bayou Fighting Championship page on MMA Sucka. Look for an upcoming full preview article breaking down all the upcoming matchups. Make sure to get with a fighter to get your tickets or order online here at the BFC website.

