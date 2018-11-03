Photo courtesy of Anthony Avila.

Anthony Avila (16-5) returns to action on November 9 when he takes on Marcello Cassero (7-1) at Tachi Palace Fights 35.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Avila told MMASucka. “We were supposed to fight a couple of times. I’m looking forward to seeing what would’ve happened those other times.”

Avila will be looking for his fourth straight win and third of 2018. Meanwhile, Cassero is returning to MMA following a five-year layoff. Avila knows Cassero recently took a Muay Thai fight, so he’s not expecting him to have any ring rust. But “The Shark” does believe Cassero has never fought anyone like him.

“I’m for sure 100 percent the toughest person he’s ever fought,” Avila said.

The bout will be a 150 lb. catchweight. Avila said he’s comfortable taking fights at featherweight, lightweight, or anywhere in-between.

He hopes that mindset will catch the attention of one of the two global MMA promotions he’d love to sign with: the UFC or ONE FC.

“I’m ready for the show,” he said. “It’s time for me to show the world I can compete with these high level guys.”

“It’s time to shit or get off the pot”

With that said, Avila acknowledged he’s turning 30 at the end of the year, and that he wants to get noticed sooner rather than later by a big organization. To do so, he needs to keep winning and said his Tachi PF 35 bout is a “make or break” fight for his career.

“It’s time to shit or get off the pot, pretty much,” he said.

Avila will be looking to improve to 5-0 under the Tachi PF banner. On his current win-streak, he’s defeated Jose Luis Verdugo, Ognjen Salatic and Ray Cervera. A win over Cassero would be four in a row, and from there, Avila says his breakthrough is “only a matter of time.”

